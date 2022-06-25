Activists prep to move abortion fight to ballot box

Abortion opponents say they gather at Tucson’s Planned Parenthood Clinic every Friday to try to convince women not to get abortions.

Planned Parenthood says it canceled all abortions in Arizona when it learned of the Supreme Court decision. That decision does not ban abortion but sends the issue back to the states for state lawmakers to decide. Arizona’s Legislature has already voted for tight abortion restrictions.

Outside the clinic, Bob Pawson of Tucson Pro Life Action says he would like to see a constitutional amendment to ban abortion nationwide.

He thinks for now abortion opponents will work to tighten laws in states where it has been easier to get an abortion, while activists in state that already have restrictive abortion laws will work to change national law.

Pawson says, “But on the state level, the pro life states will be focusing on national for sure, in my opinion, and the pro abortion states are going to be under heavenly siege to restore the right to life to the babies.”

People who favor abortion rights also see the fight shifting to the ballot box as both sides work to elect lawmakers who align with their views on abortion.

Michelle Miller says, “This isn't like pro choicers like abortion. It's about our freedom to choose. And I would try to explain that to them.(Anti abortion activists) It's just my choice though. If you as a man got pregnant, you would want the same choice.“

Planned Parenthood says it has a separate organization working to elect candidates that favor abortions rights and that group is gearing up to be more active than ever.

