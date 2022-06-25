ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

Driver Caught Racing 141 MPH Past Washington State Patrol Office

By Cameron Probert / Tri-City Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo cars racing on Interstate 82 reached speeds up to 141 mph as they passed near the Washington State Patrol office in Kennewick on Thursday. Trooper Dave...

nbcrightnow.com

Charges pending after injury crash near Zillah

I-82, Wash. — Charges are pending against a 30-year-old Yakima man after a multiple car crash on June 28 around 6:45 a.m. The man was driving east on I-82 when he went to exit onto SR 22, two miles west of Zillah. At the time, a 61-year-old man from Salem, Oregon was headed west on SR 22, headed onto I-82.
ZILLAH, WA
NEWStalk 870

Drunk Driver Slams Median, Drives Away Smoking and Dripping

An early Sunday morning crash was easy for Kennewick Police to trace. An intoxicated driver leaves a trail of fluids behind. Around 5 AM Sunday morning, Kennewick Police were alerted to a potential issue when they saw a car driving near West Deschutes and North Kellogg Streets with smoke pouring from the engine compartment. Not something you see every day!
KENNEWICK, WA
Kennewick, WA
Cars
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Kennewick, WA
Kennewick, WA
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
Local
Washington Cars
nbcrightnow.com

DOH suspends nurse's license after Benton County assault

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. — The Washington state Department of Health Nursing Assistant Program has charged Shaelynn Marie Logozzo with unprofessional conduct after she was convicted on two counts of assault. Her license has also been suspended. Logozzo received her nursing credentials in May 2018. She was placed on probation...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

College Place man injured in two-vehicle crash on U.S. 12

WALLA WALLA – A College Place man was injured Sunday afternoon following a two vehicle collision at U.S. 12 and Frenchtown Road, four miles west of Walla Walla. The Washington State Patrol said Dennis J. Bruhn, 71, of College Place was northbound on Frenchtown Road in a 1992 Ford Ranger pickup attempting to cross U.S. 12 just before 2 p.m. when he failed to yield and struck a 2021 Toyota RAV4, driven by Vincent Hernandez, 68, of Days Creek, Oregon. Both vehicles were totaled.
WALLA WALLA, WA
ifiberone.com

Teen brothers arrested in connection to Sunday shooting near Othello

OTHELLO — Two teenage brothers have been taken into custody in connection to a Sunday shooting near Othello that left one person injured. Arturo Pineda-Feliciano, 16, and Gustavo Pineda-Feliciano, 14, were both located in Sunnyside, according to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say the two were found staying at a hotel.
OTHELLO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Pasco police arrest alleged robber after K9 chase

PASCO, Wash. — Police in Pasco were called to a disturbance at the Americana Apartments on June 24 around 10:30 p.m. Responding Officer Phill Hanks did not see anything at the scene, but did find a woman walking around N 18th Avenue and W Sylvester Street. She told him she had been in a physical disturbance, and police say there was a valid No Contact Order between the woman and the other person involved.
PASCO, WA
KEPR

Gunshot victim airlifted to hospital following Sunday night shooting

Othello, Wash. — A gunshot victim was airlifted to a Spokane hospital after he was found by Sheriff's Deputies in Othello Sunday night. According to the Adams County Sheriff's Office, they received a weapon offense call at about 8:26 p.m. Sunday. The caller told dispatchers someone was shooting in the 2200 Block of W Charla Rd in Othello, and a person was on the ground, possibly with a gunshot wound.
OTHELLO, WA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Fireworks laws and regulations for Tri-Cities in 2022

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Each city has their own fireworks laws when it comes to the holiday seasons. The city’s fire departments and districts told us what their fireworks laws are for the Fourth of July. Pasco The City of Pasco allows non-aerial fireworks. “Buy them in Pasco, that’s what’s legal in Pasco,” said Ben Shearer, the Public Information Officer for...
TRI-CITIES, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Racial slur spray painted along a Kennewick trail

KENNEWICK, Wash. - On June 17th, Reka Robinson was walking her dog along a trail near Columbia Drive when she came across a racial slur spray painted on the path. A path she frequently walks, only a mile from her home. She took a photo and continued her walk. One...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Controlled burn started brush fire in Benton County

BENTON COUNTY, WA - A fire off N 204 PR NE in Benton County started from a controlled burn, having older embers fly off from the wind creating a brush fire, according to Benton County Fire Department. BCFD is still investigating the cause of the fire. Firefighters want to remind...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Man is charged with kidnapping

The following is a news release from Pendleton Police Chief Chuck Byram. June 25, 2022 at 10:11 a.m., several 911 reports were received from witnesses at Wal Mart, 2203 SW Court Avenue, reporting a female screaming for help in a vehicle in the parking lot. Several witnesses who called 911 reported what appeared to be an abduction, as the suspect male took a victim female by force and sped out of the parking lot. Witnesses were able to provide a good vehicle description and location of travel. While officers were responding to the call, the female in the vehicle in question called 911 screaming that she had an emergency before the line was disconnected. The female called again screaming for help and stated that her boyfriend was hitting her before the call was disconnected again. The female victim, before the line was disconnected, gave her location as passing a business in the 1400 block of SE Court Avenue. The female victim called 911 again advising that the suspect male was in possession of a hammer and she was in fear that he was going to use it against her. Before the line was disconnected again, the victim female gave their location as approaching I-84 213 eastbound on-ramp.
PENDLETON, OR
nbcrightnow.com

Benton and Franklin Sheriff's Offices announce new Posse Units

The Benton and Franklin County Sheriffs have teamed up to begin the process of forming the Benton-Franklin Counties Sheriff’s Posse Units Search and Rescue. According to the Sheriffs, the group will be utilized for their marine patrols, ORV patrols, parades, crime scene security, search and rescue operations and rural neighborhood patrols.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA
pullmanradio.com

Walla Walla Man Sent To Prison For Leading Local Law Enforcement On 45 Mile High Speed Car Chase

The Walla Walla man accused of leading local law enforcement on a long high-speed car chase has been sent to prison after pleading guilty. 29-year-old Brandin Rencken pleaded guilty to felony eluding and taking a vehicle without permission in Whitman County Superior Court Friday morning. Judge Gary Libey sentenced Rencken to just over a year in prison and a year of probation.
WALLA WALLA, WA

