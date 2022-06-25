Ontario police investigate possible drug overdose death

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-A 17-year-old boy had to be flown to a Boise hospital Sunday when the ATV he was driving went off the road and flipped over in the Wood River Valley. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, the teen was operating a Polaris Razor about eleven miles up Muldoon Canyon at just before 8 p.m. when it went off the road, down an embankment, flipped and then hit a tree. The 17-year-old was flown to St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center badly injured. Three other men in their early 20s, all from Hailey, were taken to St. Luke's Wood River Medical Center with injuries. No one had been wearing helmets and it isn't clear if they were wearing seat belts. The sheriff's office said alcohol may have played a factor in the crash.

HAILEY, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO