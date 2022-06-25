ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keonte Kennedy is latest transfer to join Penny and the Tigers

By Mike Ceide
 4 days ago

MEMPHIS – Penny Hardaway promising to rebuild his roster through the transfer portal and Friday, Hardaway landing another quality piece for the program.

Former UTEP guard Keonte Kennedy, who initially committed to Jerry Stackhouse and Vanderbilt, only to reverse course.

Though Kennedy does stay in-state.

The 6’5” Kennedy becomes the fifth player Hardaway has plucked from the portal this season.

Kennedy averaged 14 points and 6 rebounds in 19 games for the Miners last season and is a true, two-way player for The tigers, excelling on both the offense and defensive ends.

WREG

WREG

WREG

