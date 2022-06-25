ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

What the Roe V. Wade reversal means for Oregon and Washington

KGW
KGW
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

PORTLAND, Ore. — The U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade will transform the landscape of abortion access practically overnight in about two dozen states, but it won't change much in Oregon and Washington. "The right to abortion is protected under Oregon law and under Washington...

www.kgw.com

Comments / 0

Related
nbc16.com

Portland's famous Salt & Straw addresses Roe v Wade decision

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland’s popular ice cream company Salt & Straw is voicing its concern after the overturning of Roe v Wade. “We are deeply disappointed and devastated over the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade. We know from experience that these types of restrictions put women’s health at great risk and we must act to protect the health and well-being of our team - and every woman in this country. As of today, Salt & Straw will reimburse travel expenses for all team members who need to travel to another state for health care services, including abortions. The safety of our team is, and has always been, our top priority and we remain committed to protecting their right to access the care they need.”
PORTLAND, OR
oregontoday.net

Roe vs. Wade in Oregon, June 27

Oregon’s Secretary of State release, June 24, 2022 – SALEM, OR — The following is a statement from Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan: “The right to control your own body and future is fundamental to our freedom in America. With today’s decision to end our national constitutional right to an abortion, 6 people on the Supreme Court have put the lives of millions in danger and made our country less free. “Let’s be clear: In Oregon, abortion is legal. It is still your right. You can travel to Oregon to get an abortion if you need to. “In 2017 Oregon passed the Reproductive Health Equity Act (RHEA), one of the strongest abortion access laws in the country, codifying Roe v. Wade into state law and making the full range of reproductive health care services more accessible and affordable for all Oregonians. “While our rights are protected in Oregon, today’s decision will have devastating consequences around the country. This is a difficult day and many of us are concerned for our communities and our children. We are in this together though. I’ve been in this struggle to support access to abortion and I’ll continue to be no matter what.”
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Local
Washington Government
State
Alaska State
State
Oregon State
State
Montana State
State
Idaho State
State
Washington State
Local
Oregon Government
KGW

Where should drones be allowed to fly within Oregon state parks? Group drafting regulations

PORTLAND, Ore. — It may soon be legal to launch and land recreational and commercial drones in Oregon state parks. After issuing a draft proposal earlier this year, the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) is convening a work group to decide where flying drones should be prohibited, where it should be allowed and where it would require a permit. Parks officials hope to have a draft proposal ready by next spring.
PORTLAND, OR
kinyradio.com

Former Alaska Sen. Dennis Egan passes away in Oregon

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Alaska has lost a giant. Former Alaska State Senator and KINY radio host Dennis Egan has passed away. According to his family, Egan passed away this morning at an assisted living home in Salem, Oregon. Egan's daughter, Leslie, and her family, live in Oregon. Egan's family...
JUNEAU, AK
KXL

Governor Announces Program To Close Equity Gaps For Eastern Oregon Students

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown speaks on Nov. 10, 2020, in Portland, Ore. (Cathy Cheney/Portland Business Journal via AP, Pool, File) (Salem, OR) — Governor Kate Brown is unveiling what she’s calling a Moon Shot for Equity Initiative to help Eastern Oregon college students. Brown announced yesterday she’s allocating one-point-six million dollars from her emergency education relief fund for the five-year project. Eastern Oregon University, Treasure Valley Community College, and Blue Mountain Community College will work with national experts to use research, technology and advisory services to close equity gaps for students.
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Roe V Wade#Abortion Clinic#Planned Parenthood#Politics State#Politics Federal#The U S Supreme Court#Legal Voice#Oregon Health Authority
The Oregonian

Editorial: Oregon should build on gun safety progress

Finally, the horror was too much. Until last week, it seemed that nothing could move Congress to take meaningful action for gun safety. Even as 6-year-olds, congregants, high schoolers and concertgoers were gunned down, no tragedy seemed too ghastly for Congress to sidestep. But somehow, that changed after the sickening...
OREGON STATE
The Newberg Graphic

Minimum wage will increase July 1 in Oregon

Wages will increase to $14.75 for much of the Portland area, $13.50 for outlying areas.Starting July 1, Oregon workers earning minimum wage will take home a little more pay each week. State legislators passed a bill in 2016 creating a three-tiered minimum wage, with different minimums for workers depending on location. The state is divided into three zones: The highest minimum wage occurs in the Portland area's Urban Growth Boundary which stretches through Washington, Multnomah and Clackamas counties. The move placed Oregon among the highest minimum wage states in the nation. This Friday, workers in much of Multnomah, Washington...
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
KGW

Historians document Oregon's unique 'lesbian mecca'

OREGON, USA — A new living history archive is now online to show a unique slice of Oregon life. The "Outliers and Outlaws" project showcases communities of lesbians who made Eugene and southern Oregon home in the 1960s, '70s, '80s and '90s. "Eugene was considered a lesbian mecca," said...
OREGON STATE
deseret.com

Church schedules groundbreaking for Willamette Valley Oregon Temple

Groundbreaking plans are scheduled for the Willamette Valley Oregon Temple, the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Monday. Elder Valeri V. Cordón, a General Authority Seventy who serves as first counselor in the church’s North America West Area presidency, will preside at Willamette Valley temple groundbreaking ceremony on Oct. 29. The event is by invitation only.
EUGENE, OR
KGW

Tesla plans super-sized charging station in small Oregon town

SUTHERLIN, Ore. — Tesla is planning to build a massive Supercharger station in Oregon, an outpost apparently rivaled in scale only by one operating station in California and another under construction in the Golden State. The Oregon site is right off Interstate 5 in the Douglas County town of...
SUTHERLIN, OR
KGW

KGW

Portland, OR
20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Portland local news

 https://www.kgw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy