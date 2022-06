Following the Supreme Court of the United States overturning Roe v. Wade, the decision that legalized abortion in the U.S., AEW President Tony Khan was asked if AEW would cover costs for employees that have to travel out of state to receive a legal abortion. Khan said during the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door post-show media scrum that he didn’t know yet (h/t WrestlingInc).

