SEATTLE — Temperatures are forecasted to be in the 80s and even the low 90s this weekend in western Washington, which marks the first stretch of hot weather in 2022. A Heat Advisory is in place from noon on Saturday until 11 p.m. on Monday, which means the risk of heat-related illnesses will be elevated for heat-sensitive groups, like the elderly, and infants, and also people without access to "effective cooling or hydration," the National Weather Service warned.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO