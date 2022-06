WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Woodchucks (14-15) took on the Lakeshore Chinooks (14-15) on a beautiful Monday night at Athletic Park. The Woodchucks’ bats got off to a slow start, only having three hits during the first five innings. Chucks pitcher Ben Abernathy (WVU) held down the fort, powering through a fast five innings with four strikeouts and only giving up two runs during the bottom of the 2nd to the Chinooks.

