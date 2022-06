NEW YORK, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The declining prices of Li-ion batteries will be crucial in driving the growth of the high-performance electric motorcycle market, according to an analyst at Technavio. Fluctuations in the cost of Li-ion batteries can have an impact on the overall cost of high-performance electric motorcycles. The decline in the cost of Li-ion batteries is leading to a reduction in the production cost of high-performance electric motorcycles. A fall in the prices of battery-grade lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide, among others, is also leading to a decline in the cost of Li-ion batteries. This is expected to reduce the overall production cost of high-performance electric motorcycles, which will drive the global high-performance electric motorcycle market during the forecast period.

MARKETS ・ 4 HOURS AGO