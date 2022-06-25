ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Miranda Lambert Adopts a New Cat Member of Her ‘Farmily’

By Grace Lenehan Vaughn
 4 days ago
Miranda Lambert has added yet another furry friend to her family of pets. The singer introduced her new cat, Ravioli, in a series of videos and photos shared on social media this week. Lambert adopted the cat from Metro Animal Care and Control in Nashville, and in a video...

