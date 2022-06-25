ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

Dozens attend abortion rights rally in Wilkes-Barre

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople gathered at rallies all over the...

Demonstrators in Reading speak out against Supreme Court ruling on abortion

READING, Pa. – On the corner of Fifth and Penn streets in Reading, people held up signs and spoke out against the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade Saturday afternoon. A woman, who did not want to use her name and who said she had an abortion, said she is afraid of what the ruling means for her daughters, granddaughters and people in urban districts.
Pennsylvania Lawmakers Want To Pass Red Flag Gun Law To Help Battle Mental Health Crisis

NARBERTH, Pa. (CBS) — It’s a sobering statistic. Suicides accounted for more than half of U.S. gun deaths in 2020, according to recently published data by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Now, elected officials in Pennsylvania are working to pass a red flag gun law in the commonwealth. First responders from Narberth Ambulance say they deal with more mental health calls than anything else, an issue officials say has spiked since COVID-19. “It just keeps continuing,” Narberth Ambulance Deputy Chief of Operations Patrick Glynn said. “I looked year to date and we’re already above where we were last year.” “The...
Democratic race for New York State Governor

ALBANY, NY – The primary races getting the most attention statewide today are the contests for governor. Both Democrats and Republicans are selecting their candidates. As NewsChannel 34’s Jamie DeLine shows us, Governor Hochul looked strong going into today’s Democratic contest. Leading in the polls is current Governor, Kathy Hochul. Since taking office, she has […]
Poll: 75% of Pennsylvanians accept evidence of climate change

STATEIMPACT PENNSYLVANIA – A new statewide poll shows three quarters of Pennsylvanians accept that global warming is happening. It’s the highest level of acceptance since Muhlenberg College pollsters started asking the question 15 years ago. The poll included more than 400 people statewide and has a margin of...
Luzerne County UPS Overwhelmed With Returns | Eyewitness News

Luzerne County UPS Overwhelmed With Returns | Eyewitness News. Luzerne County UPS Overwhelmed With Returns | Eyewitness …. Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 6.28.22 (11AM) Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 6.28.22 (4:30AM) Eyewitness Weather Webcast 6.27.2022 11PM. Eyewitness Weather Webcast 6.27.2022. Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 6.27.22 (11AM) Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 6.27.22...
Wolf continues push for $2,000 direct payments to Pennsylvanians even as state lawmakers lack consensus

Pennsylvania governor Tom Wolf proposed using $500 million from the American Rescue Plan to give direct payments of up to $2,000 to families in February and wants it to be part of the budget, which is set to be finished on June 30, 2022. Democratic leaders in the Senate and House have introduced legislation, Senate Bill 1619 and House Bill 2531, to support Gov. Wolf’s PA Opportunity Program.
Gov. Wolf: Abortion services ‘unharmed’ in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Governor Tom Wolf released a statement after Roe v. Wade was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court after nearly 50 years, saying abortion services are “available and unharmed” in the commonwealth. You can read the full release from Wolf below. First and most importantly, it is critical that everyone understands that […]
Mexican Man Charged With Illegal Re-Entry

WILLIAMSPORT, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that on Thursay a federal grand jury in Williamsport charged Mario Hernandez-Gonzaga, age 40, with illegal re-entry into the United States by a previously deported alien. According to United States Attorney Gerard M....
Parade participants and partygoers celebrate Pride

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A huge local celebration on a weekend when abortion rights protests and counter-protests are happening across the country. The celebration centers on the LGBTQ+ community. But there’s concern amid the celebration, might LGBTQ+ rights be in jeopardy? On a sun-splashed Sunday afternoon, hundreds of people filled downtown Wilkes-Barre for a […]
Protests break out across central Pa. after Roe v. Wade is overturned

Abortion rights advocates around the region took to the streets Friday to share their outrage at the Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade after 50 years. In Harrisburg, Rachel Maurer and a group partnered with Elementary Coffee to gather people at the fountain at the Pennsylvania Capitol Complex. In Lancaster, a protest was organized at Musser Park, while another popped up at Continental and Hanover squares in York.
Schuylkill lawyer to serve on board of governors

Schuylkill County lawyer Eric M. Prock, partner in the Pottsville-based law firm of Fanelli, Evans & Patel PC, began a three-year term on the Pennsylvania Bar Association Board of Governors at the conclusion of the association’s annual meeting, May 13, in Hershey. One of 12 zone governors who serve...
Anniversary mass held in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — The Diocese of Scranton hosted a special Wedding Anniversary Mass on Sunday for couples celebrating their milestone anniversaries this year. The diocese has been holding this mass at Saint Peter's Cathedral for about four decades now. After the mass, couples could dine with the bishop. One...
Pennsylvania Governor candidates react to Roe v. Wade overturning

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– For almost 50 years abortion was protected under constitutional rights, but on Friday The Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, giving states the authority to limit or ban the procedure. The two candidates running for Governor of Pennsylvania, Attorney General Josh Shapiro (D) and State Senator Doug Mastriano (R), released statements after […]
LIST: Fireworks displays in northeastern and central PA

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The yearly Independence Day celebrations are approaching quickly. As you begin to plan your holiday weekend, check this list to see where and what time you can find a firework display near you: FRIDAY, JULY 1 : Abington’s Rotary Fireworks. Held at the Abington Heights Middle School, event opens at 5:00 […]
