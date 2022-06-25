ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Pegasystems Inc. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - PEGA

ST. LOUIS, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wholly–owned subsidiaries of Peabody (NYSE: BTU), PIC AU Holdings LLC, a Delaware limited liability company (the "Main Issuer"), and PIC AU Holdings Corporation, a Delaware corporation (together with the Main Issuer, the "Co–Issuers"), today announced that they have (1) increased the aggregate principal amount (the "Offer Amount") of their previously announced offer to purchase for cash (the "Offer") their 10.000% Senior Secured Notes due 2024 (the "Notes"), at a purchase price equal to 103.91% of the principal amount of the Notes repurchased in the Offer, plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, to, but excluding, the settlement date for the Offer, to up to $90 million from the previously announced Offer Amount of $50.0 million, and (2) extended the expiration date of the Offer to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on July 21, 2022 (as the same may be further extended, the "Expiration Time"). Tendered Notes may be validly withdrawn at any time prior to the Expiration Time, unless extended or earlier terminated by the Co-Issuers. As of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on June 27, 2022, approximately $85.76 million aggregate principal amount of Notes had been validly tendered and not validly withdrawn. The Offer is being made on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Co-Issuer's Offer to Purchase, dated May 26, 2022 (the "Offer to Purchase"). Except as otherwise described in this press release, all other terms of the Offer as described in the Offer to Purchase remain unchanged.

