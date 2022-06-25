ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USC holds tuition steady as trustees OK 2022-23 budget

COLUMBIA -- The University of South Carolina’s Board of Trustees approved a budget Friday for the 2022-23 fiscal years that invests in strategic priorities while holding tuition flat for the fourth year in a row for the eight-campus university system. Due to a continuation of strong student enrollment...

abccolumbia.com

Gas prices in the Midlands down from last week

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you’re planning on traveling this week, GasBuddy says prices at the pumps are falling in the Midlands. Columbia drivers are paying an average of $4.21 a gallon. That’s down nearly 20 cents in the last week, but still $1.43 cents more than this day last year.
COLUMBIA, SC
