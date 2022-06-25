ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Upstart Holdings, Inc. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - UPST

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) between March 18, 2021 and May 9, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period") of the important July 12, 2022 lead plaintiff deadline. SO WHAT: If you purchased Upstart securities...

www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Tupperware Brands Corporation of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - TUP

NEW YORK, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Tupperware Brands Corporation ("Tupperware" or the "Company") (NYSE: TUP) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, and docketed under 22-cv-04976, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Tupperware securities between November 3, 2021 and May 3, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

PIC AU HOLDINGS LLC AND PIC AU HOLDINGS CORPORATION, WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARIES OF PEABODY, ANNOUNCE AN UPSIZE OF THEIR PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFER TO PURCHASE THEIR 10.000% SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2024 TO $90 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT, A RELATED EXTENSION OF THE OFFER'S EXPIRATION DATE, AND AN OFFER TO REPURCHASE ADDITIONAL TERM LOAN DEBT

ST. LOUIS, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wholly–owned subsidiaries of Peabody (NYSE: BTU), PIC AU Holdings LLC, a Delaware limited liability company (the "Main Issuer"), and PIC AU Holdings Corporation, a Delaware corporation (together with the Main Issuer, the "Co–Issuers"), today announced that they have (1) increased the aggregate principal amount (the "Offer Amount") of their previously announced offer to purchase for cash (the "Offer") their 10.000% Senior Secured Notes due 2024 (the "Notes"), at a purchase price equal to 103.91% of the principal amount of the Notes repurchased in the Offer, plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, to, but excluding, the settlement date for the Offer, to up to $90 million from the previously announced Offer Amount of $50.0 million, and (2) extended the expiration date of the Offer to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on July 21, 2022 (as the same may be further extended, the "Expiration Time"). Tendered Notes may be validly withdrawn at any time prior to the Expiration Time, unless extended or earlier terminated by the Co-Issuers. As of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on June 27, 2022, approximately $85.76 million aggregate principal amount of Notes had been validly tendered and not validly withdrawn. The Offer is being made on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Co-Issuer's Offer to Purchase, dated May 26, 2022 (the "Offer to Purchase"). Except as otherwise described in this press release, all other terms of the Offer as described in the Offer to Purchase remain unchanged.
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Holbrook, NY
15K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

OnSachem.com, powered by OnTownMedia.com, serves as the trusted hyperlocal source of news, viewpoints, information, events and more for the 85,000 residents that call Sachem home on Long Island, New York. OnSachem.com serves Farmingville, Holbrook, Holtsville, Lake Ronkonkoma, and the Sachem portion of Lake Grove.

 https://www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy