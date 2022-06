LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s new abortion ban is being challenged by abortion-rights supporters. They filed a lawsuit Monday arguing that women are being “forced to remain pregnant against their will” in violation of the state’s constitution. The suit was filed in Louisville. It takes aim at a 2019 Kentucky law that called for an immediate halt to nearly all abortions in the event that the Roe v. Wade ruling were to be overturned. The state law went into effect Friday when the U.S. Supreme Court ended women’s constitutional protections for abortions. The suit asks a judge to temporarily block the so-called trigger law.

