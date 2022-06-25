Rays’ Ramirez delivers winning hit in 10th to beat Bucs 4-3

Pittsburgh Pirates' Hoy Park Pittsburgh Pirates' Hoy Park reacts after hitting a home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, June 24, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette) (Scott Audette/AP)

SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. — Harold Ramirez scored Vidal Brujan with a game-ending pinch-single in the 10th inning, lifting the Tampa Bay Rays over the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3.

Brujan took second as Tampa Bay’s automatic runner and stole third against Yerry De Los Santos before Ramirez’s hit. Jason Adam got the win.

Luke Raley and Jonathan Aranda, playing in their first games for the Rays, drove in runs with singles to put the Rays up 2-0 in the second, and a balk by Pirates starter Mitch Keller made it 3-0.

The Pirates tied it with three solo homers off starter Jeffrey Springs.

