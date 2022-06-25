ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

Dog stops first responders from rendering aid to owner who was shot

By Rob Garguilo
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Miami-Dade, FL - A protective dog delayed first responders from rendering aid to its owner after he was shot in South Florida.

According to Miami-Dade police spokesperson Detective Chris Thomas, units responded to reports of a gunshot victim on the 4200 block of NW 23rd Avenue just before 2 p.m on Thursday.

Responding officers discovered a man down, but couldn’t get to the man because of a protective dog guarding the victim.

Fire rescue crews were able to render aid to the man 10 minutes later.

Detective Thomas said the victim’s condition, as well as information on the suspects involved, were unavailable.

Comments / 0

