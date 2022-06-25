ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Air plane removed from MIA runway as NTSB officials continue crash landing investigation

By Jeff Lennox
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A passenger jet has been removed from a runway at Miami International Airport days after making a fiery crash landing. Everyone on board Red Air flight 203 made it out alive after it made an emergency landing, Tuesday afternoon. On Friday, crews were...

