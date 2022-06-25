Red Air plane removed from MIA runway as NTSB officials continue crash landing investigation

The July 4th travel crunch full throttle in South Florida as Miami International braces for record -breaking airport traffic this holiday weekend. Miami International's Greg Chin says they expect 150-thousand passengers per day-roughly 725-thousand from Thursday through Monday. His advice, arrive at least THREE hours early for domestic flights instead of the usual two. You may want to add even more time to that if you plan on parking at the airport since lots have been at capacity most weekends. Be prepared for delays and cancelations, there are airline and FAA staffing issues backing things up.

MIAMI, FL ・ 12 HOURS AGO