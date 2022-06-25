ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarence, NY

Kids learn coping and stress management during yoga class

By Hannah Buehler
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 4 days ago
For 45 minutes, every week, kids five to seven years old learn to cope with everyday life and manage their stress inside Shapiro Holistic Health Soul Healing Center in Clarence.

"In combination with everything that is going on with the world for the last couple of years, I feel like our children have really been through the ringer," said owner, Lana Shapiro.

After seeing the struggles children faced during the pandemic and recent headlines in the news, Shapiro said she was inspired to create a yoga class designed specially for kids.

"I thought it would be great to help them manage these emotions that they don't really know how to express using words," said Shapiro.

She explained that kids often don't always know the right words to express their feelings, and as a result, it comes out in their behavior.

"And not always good behaviors," said Shapiro. "So kids learning these skills and parents witnessing how they work, they can take it home with them."

Shapiro believes these activities will help children manage their emotions, and allow them to communicate and sleep better.

These mindful kids' classes are every Monday and Thursday and cost $12 per child. You can sign up online here .

