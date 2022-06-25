Sav/HHI officials expect nearly 70,000 travelers over 4th of July weekend

Yesterday was all Interstate-95 driving and stressful in spots. Today was all back county and country roads and it was relaxing and enjoyable. Leaving Savannah and heading north took me over that really high bridge I photographed last night on the cruise and I was immediately in South Carolina. Being in no hurry, I took a ride off my route and headed for Hilton Head. My plan was to drive down the beach strip and see how things had changed since the last time I was there. I think that was almost 20 years ago. Unfortunately my GPS didn't cooperate and took me the some city building in Hilton Head which was nowhere near the beach. Leaving there I realized I was going the wrong way and ended up at a Wildlife Preserve. That was a bust, basically only a campground, had no palace to park and no trail markings. As I left and was ready to continue to the beach there was a 3 mile traffic backup so I headed off the island. I found the quaint little town of Bluffinton, where there was a lot of activity, including tons of motorcyclists. Looks like a place I would like to.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC ・ 4 DAYS AGO