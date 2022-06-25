ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sav/HHI officials expect nearly 70,000 travelers over 4th of July weekend

By Chase Justice
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Despite record high gas prices and inflation, AAA predicts nearly 48 million Americans will travel over the 4th of July weekend. Something that officials at Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport say they’re already preparing for. “We’re expecting a really really busy week. It should be a little bit busier than last year, […]

