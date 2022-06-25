Mankato American, Mankato National pick up wins on first day of Mulvihill Invitational

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Area Girls Fastpitch Association, also known as The Peppers, has teamed up with local communities for the Peppers Classic Softball Tournament. Ninety-six teams consisting of four different age groups from 12 and under to 18 and under will be playing games over a span...
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The final day of the 15th Annual Mulvihill Invitational featured a match up between Mankato National and Mankato American, Sunday afternoon. Mankato National was hot right away, putting together back-to-back six-plus run innings to defeat American 14-0 in five innings.
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - South Central Minnesota Pride hosted an ice cream social at Mom and Pop’s for LGBTQ+ youth and allies Tuesday evening. The event featured socializing, pride decor, coloring fabric and meeting with members of South Central Minnesota Pride. The group said it provides an opportunity to...
PRIOR LAKE, Minn. (FOX 9) - An annual charity golf game spanning more than a decade saw something it's never seen on Monday — one of its participants got a hole-in-one and won a new boat in the process. An event held at Legends Golf Club in Prior Lake...
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A historic Old Town building has a new look and a new business. The Hugo Building was built in 1915 and has housed a variety of businesses over the years. Alpine Bistro first welcomed visitors to the old building back in March and wanted guests to...
KASOTA, Minn. (KEYC) - A new paint class took place at a Kasota bar for the first time today. The Blue Moon Bar and Grill hosted a “paint and sip” class by the Wine and Canvas organization. The classes were previously hosted at Buster’s Sports Bar and Grill...
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 39-year-old Owatonna man was arrested Monday while he was caught trying to steal a catalytic converter. Police said it happened Monday just before 7 a.m. in the 3800 block of Broadway Ave. N. when an employee arrived and heard a saw near a vehicle in the parking lot.
The Canton Restaurant at 12111 12 Ave. S. in Burnsville, closed permanently Saturday, June 25. Courtesy of The Canton Restaurant. When Arthur Wong hung up his apron at Canton Restaurant in Burnsville for the last time on Saturday, he closed a chapter of Twin Cities restaurant history written by his family over the past century.
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato City Council member Mark Frost is retiring from the council after 20 years. For two decades, Frost has served on the council representing the Highland Park neighborhood where he grew up. He has been an advocate for improving the roads in Mankato and one of the issues he’s most proud of is fighting for no smoking in bars which originally faced pushback.
LE SUEUR, Minn. (KEYC) - This year’s unusually cold spring has been a known issue for farmers. Planting season was pushed back and the true scope of the weather has yet to be seen. But crops that are harvested throughout the summer, such as sweet corn and strawberries, are...
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The eastbound and westbound lanes on I-90 between Sherburn and Fairmont that were closed for construction are reopening temporarily. Construction on I-90 between Sherburn and Fairmont began on May 9. Since then, traffic has been reduced to a single lane in the eastbound lanes with westbound lanes also being closed off during construction.
The World's Fair, otherwise known as EXPO 2027 could be held in Minnesota. At first I was thinking that it was just this giant fair... well not exactly. The renderings have been unveiled via Bring Me the News, and WOW! It's super futuristic. Bloomington, Minnesota is in the running up...
Planners are about to provide the first high-level look at the potential future for a tapped-out quarry in the heart of Mankato — a dramatic landscape of pools, limestone cliffs and Minnesota River views equivalent in size to nearly 22 city blocks. The next life of the unique piece...
AUSTIN, Minn. – Selling meth in Mower County sends a Blooming Prairie man to prison. Michael Phillip Chavez, 39, pleaded guilty to second-degree sale of drugs. He was arrested in November 2021 and accused of selling 27.37 grams of meth to a confidential law enforcement informant. Court documents state the sale happened December 4, 2020, in Austin.
