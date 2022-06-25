Mankato American, Mankato National pick up wins on first day of Mulvihill Invitational

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato City Council member Mark Frost is retiring from the council after 20 years. For two decades, Frost has served on the council representing the Highland Park neighborhood where he grew up. He has been an advocate for improving the roads in Mankato and one of the issues he’s most proud of is fighting for no smoking in bars which originally faced pushback.

MANKATO, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO