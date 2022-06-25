ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 killed, 2 injured after vehicle crashes into tree in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - One person has died and two others were injured after a single-vehicle crash in the area of Mercury Boulevard and River Road in Newport News Friday night.

The call came in just after 9 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a sedan that had crashed into a tree.

One person was pronounced dead on the scene. She was later identified as 33-year-old Constance Tynes, of Newport News.

The other two victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening. They were identified as a 35-year-old Newport News man and a 35-year-old Zuni man.

Police say speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.

The crash is still under investigation.

