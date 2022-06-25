ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuba County, CA

June 7 direct primary election results finalized

By Robert Summa / rsumma@appealdemocrat.com
Appeal-Democrat
Appeal-Democrat
 4 days ago

After weeks of counting unprocessed ballots, the results of the June 7 direct primary election were made final on Friday by both Yuba and Sutter counties.

In Yuba County, of the 40,854 registered voters, 12,583 cast their ballots in the election. Of those that voted, 11,344 voted by mail and 1,239 voted in person on Election Day.

In Sutter County, of the 52,266 registered voters, 19,203 cast their ballots in the election. Of those that voted, 18,629 voted by mail and 574 voted in person on Election Day.

Yuba County said its results were certified on Friday afternoon. Sutter County Clerk Donna Johnston said Friday’s updated results won’t be certified until next week.

“Canvass is finishing up today and I will issue the certification documents on Monday,” Johnston said in an email on Friday. “This report will not change. Technically this is the final ballot report. If any discrepancies are discovered during the canvass process, the differences are noted on the certification documents.”

The following is a breakdown of election results for most of the contested races in both counties.

Yuba County

Yuba County Board of Supervisors District 1:

– Andy Vasquez: 59.31%, 1,010 votes

– Eric Mallow: 26.95%, 459 votes

– Kristopher Kramer: 13.74%, 234 votes

Yuba County Board of Supervisors District 5:

– Jon Messick: 68%, 2,620 votes

– Bob Bagley: 24.4%, 940 votes

– Zachary Cross: 7.6%, 293 votes

Yuba County Clerk:

– Donna Hillegass: 72.11%, 7,905 votes

– Tambra Courtright: 27.89%, 3,058 votes

Yuba County Superintendent of Schools:

– Francisco Reveles: 55.55%, 5,950 votes

– Anna M. Meyerpeter-Newman: 44.45%, 4,762 votes

Yuba Water Agency, South Division:

– Wayne Bishop: 67.43%, 3,436 votes

– Brent Hastey: 32.57%, 1,660 votes

U.S. Representative District 1:

– Doug LaMalfa: 50.34%, 4,254 votes

– Max Steiner: 33.66%, 2,845 votes

U.S. Representative District 3:

– Kevin Kiley: 48.1%, 1,744 votes

– Kermit Jones: 25.87%, 938 votes

State Assembly District 3:

– James Gallagher: 68.60%, 8,284 votes

– David Leon Zink: 31.38%, 3,789 votes

Sutter County

Sutter County Board of Supervisors District 2:

– Dan Flores: 51.71%, 1,165 votes

– Courtney Ortega: 48.29%, 1,088 votes

Sutter County District Attorney:

– Jennifer Dupre: 63.31%, 11,517 votes

– Amanda Hopper: 36.69%, 6,675 votes

U.S. Representative District 1:

– Doug LaMalfa: 58.08%, 10,597 votes

– Max Steiner: 29.27%, 5,340 votes

State Assembly District 3:

– James Gallagher: 72.14%, 13,187 votes

– David Leon Zink: 27.66%, 5,056 votes

Comments / 0

Related
FOX40

Mandatory evacuations ordered near Rice’s Crossing in Nevada County

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Nevada County officials are ordering mandatory evacuations for residents in the area of Rice’s Crossing, near Bridgeport, due to the Rices Fire. According to CAL FIRE, it started as a structure fire and spread as a vegetation fire with a moderate rate of speed. Evacuation centers for residents, including ones […]
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Butte County DA sends warning about fireworks ahead of Fourth of July

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The Butte County District Attorney sent a warning on Monday reminding the public that any possession of fireworks within unincorporated portions of Butte County is illegal. District Attorney Mike Ramsey said Oroville and Gridley allow for the sales of “safe and sane” fireworks within their city...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sutter County, CA
Government
Yuba County, CA
Government
Local
California Elections
Local
California Government
County
Sutter County, CA
County
Yuba County, CA
sandiegocountynews.com

EDD recovers $1.1 billion in unemployment insurance funds

Sacramento, CA–In another major step toward continuing to investigate fraudsters and recover unemployment insurance funds, the California Employment Development Department (EDD) announced it has recovered $1.1 billion in unemployment insurance funds. The recovered funds were located on approximately 780,000 inactivated benefit cards. Most of the recovered funds will return...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET

What is that pyramid-shaped building next to the Sacramento River?

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — One of the most unique buildings in the Sacramento region gets a lot of attention due to its pyramid shape and location next to the Sacramento River.  The West Sacramento landmark, officially known as the Ziggurat, is located on Third Street and is visible while driving on the Tower Bridge […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Lamalfa
Person
Max Steiner
Person
Dan Flores
NBC Bay Area

M4.2 Earthquake Rumbles in Northern California: USGS

A preliminary 4.2 magnitude earthquake struck Tuesday morning near Cobb, California, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake, which hit at 4:57 a.m., was centered about 1.5 miles northwest of Cobb and about 16 miles northeast of Healdsburg, the USGS said. The temblor initially was measured at a...
COBB, CA
CBS San Francisco

Oakland photographer puts images of California decline on billboards around state

OAKLAND (KPIX) -- Some say California is dying, submerged in a housing crisis and devastated by year-round wildfires.An Oakland-based photographer just paid for billboards in Oakland to highlight the crises California faces. He's displaying his own photos on the billboards."I've been shooting my whole life, since I was 15," said photographer Thomas Broening. "When I'm shooting, I'm looking for something out of the ordinary."He's traveled around the world for his work and says there's no place better than California."I love California. I raised four children here," he said.But he says that, in the past decade, the Golden...
OAKLAND, CA
FOX40

California’s State Fair returns after a two-year absence. Here is a complete guide.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) —  The California State Fair returns to Sacramento following two years of pandemic-related closures and cancellations.  The iconic festival draws hundreds of thousands of visitors each year, bringing in more than 150 million dollars for the Sacramento economy. For residents across the state, the fair is a staple of California summer life, […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Election Day#Primary Election
CBS Sacramento

Squirrel, Tree Branch That Tripped Safety System Caused Power Outage In Grass Valley

GRASS VALLEY (CBS13) — A power outage in Grass Valley on Tuesday morning was caused by a squirrel and tree branch that came into contact with a line, officials say. PG&E says that power went out around 6:15 a.m. in the Lost Lake Road area. About 1,250 customers lost power. Officials say a troubleman who responded to the scene found that the outage was caused by a squirrel and tree branch that came into contact with the line and tripped the EPSS system. This system is part of PG&E’s enhanced power line safety settings, officials say. It automatically turns off power within one-tenth of a second. Crews are now working to fully restore power. So far, 620 customers have their power back on. The remaining 638 customers should see their power come back on by 2 p.m., PG&E says.
GRASS VALLEY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Glenn County Sheriff hospitalized after off-duty motorcycle crash

GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - Glenn County Sheriff Richard Warren was hospitalized following a crash in Butte County on Sunday, according to the Glenn County Sheriff’s Office. Enloe Medical Center told Action News Now that Warren is in serious condition. The sheriff’s office said Warren, 55, is being treated for...
GLENN COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Pollock Pines Traffic Crash Injures Motorcyclist

Accident on U.S. 50 Caused When Motorcyclist Hits Object in Road. A traffic crash in Pollock Pines on June 25 caused injury to a motorcyclist and then the motorist fled the scene. The hit-and-run accident happened around 5:23 p.m. along westbound U.S. 50 just west of Sly Park Road in the Pollock Pines area east of Placerville. Authorities were notified that a motorcyclist was down in the center divider.
POLLOCK PINES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
ABC10

Why are so many Bank of America branches closed?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Multiple Bank of America branches are currently temporarily closed across the Greater Sacramento region. According to Colleen Haggerty, the Senior Vice President of Media Relations for Bank of America, they have been temporarily closing various Bank of America branches throughout the pandemic. "We temporarily close some...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Southbound Interstate 5 near Sacramento International Airport reopens after crash

DAVIS, Calif. — Southbound Interstate 5 near the Sacramento International Airport has reopened after a crash involving a Brinks home security truck, road officials said. The solo-vehicle crash happened along the Yolo County Bypass near Old River Road just west of the Sacramento River, according to Caltrans. The crash was first reported around 5:05 p.m.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Appeal-Democrat

Appeal-Democrat

Marysville, CA
5K+
Followers
146
Post
822K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Appeal-Democrat

Comments / 0

Community Policy