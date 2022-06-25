June 7 direct primary election results finalized

After weeks of counting unprocessed ballots, the results of the June 7 direct primary election were made final on Friday by both Yuba and Sutter counties.

In Yuba County, of the 40,854 registered voters, 12,583 cast their ballots in the election. Of those that voted, 11,344 voted by mail and 1,239 voted in person on Election Day.

In Sutter County, of the 52,266 registered voters, 19,203 cast their ballots in the election. Of those that voted, 18,629 voted by mail and 574 voted in person on Election Day.

Yuba County said its results were certified on Friday afternoon. Sutter County Clerk Donna Johnston said Friday’s updated results won’t be certified until next week.

“Canvass is finishing up today and I will issue the certification documents on Monday,” Johnston said in an email on Friday. “This report will not change. Technically this is the final ballot report. If any discrepancies are discovered during the canvass process, the differences are noted on the certification documents.”

The following is a breakdown of election results for most of the contested races in both counties.

Yuba County

Yuba County Board of Supervisors District 1:

– Andy Vasquez: 59.31%, 1,010 votes

– Eric Mallow: 26.95%, 459 votes

– Kristopher Kramer: 13.74%, 234 votes

Yuba County Board of Supervisors District 5:

– Jon Messick: 68%, 2,620 votes

– Bob Bagley: 24.4%, 940 votes

– Zachary Cross: 7.6%, 293 votes

Yuba County Clerk:

– Donna Hillegass: 72.11%, 7,905 votes

– Tambra Courtright: 27.89%, 3,058 votes

Yuba County Superintendent of Schools:

– Francisco Reveles: 55.55%, 5,950 votes

– Anna M. Meyerpeter-Newman: 44.45%, 4,762 votes

Yuba Water Agency, South Division:

– Wayne Bishop: 67.43%, 3,436 votes

– Brent Hastey: 32.57%, 1,660 votes

U.S. Representative District 1:

– Doug LaMalfa: 50.34%, 4,254 votes

– Max Steiner: 33.66%, 2,845 votes

U.S. Representative District 3:

– Kevin Kiley: 48.1%, 1,744 votes

– Kermit Jones: 25.87%, 938 votes

State Assembly District 3:

– James Gallagher: 68.60%, 8,284 votes

– David Leon Zink: 31.38%, 3,789 votes

Sutter County

Sutter County Board of Supervisors District 2:

– Dan Flores: 51.71%, 1,165 votes

– Courtney Ortega: 48.29%, 1,088 votes

Sutter County District Attorney:

– Jennifer Dupre: 63.31%, 11,517 votes

– Amanda Hopper: 36.69%, 6,675 votes

U.S. Representative District 1:

– Doug LaMalfa: 58.08%, 10,597 votes

– Max Steiner: 29.27%, 5,340 votes

State Assembly District 3:

– James Gallagher: 72.14%, 13,187 votes

– David Leon Zink: 27.66%, 5,056 votes