Portland, OR

Thousands gather in downtown Portland to protest the overturning of Roe

 4 days ago
PORTLAND, Ore. — Thousands of Portlanders gathered downtown Friday evening to protest the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, ending the nearly 50-year precedent that guaranteed a constitutional right to an abortion. The ruling is expected to lead to abortion bans in about half of U.S....

