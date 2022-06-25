ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: 3 bidders for NFL Sunday Ticket revealed

By Alex Evans
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports
 4 days ago
DirecTV will no longer have the rights to the NFL’s Sunday Ticket after the 2022 season, and three streaming services have reportedly already made bids for the rights. Earlier this year, it was reported that Apple was the favorite to land Sunday Ticket after the upcoming season....

the one guy here
3d ago

If they would quit jacking the price up, it would have stayed strong. If they would break it down to were you can pay just for your team of choice, they may have made a bigger impact?? Just my thought.....If they sellout to Disney/ESPN, it will be a bigger downfall than MNF already is! And Apple TV is not big enough and not everyone wants to add another streaming service! NFL should just provide options for the customer to watch their team of choice somehow?

B S
3d ago

The OBVIOUS choice would be to leave it the way it is. We have paid extra cable for NFL Network. WHY should I pay for a streaming service? The very people that has supported the NFL all these years are being thrown under the bus. They could care less about senior citizens!

WingerDinger
3d ago

NFL Sunday ticket is really for displaced fans. Ever since The NFL has relaxed the Blackout Rule, you can see every game in your region.

