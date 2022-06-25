ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

L.A. County Fire chief announces retirement

By Travis Schlepp
KTLA
KTLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WRYx3_0gLbdIvC00

Los Angeles County Fire Chief Daryl L. Osby will be hanging up his helmet and putting away his boots after announcing his retirement following nearly four decades in the fire service.

Osby has been L.A. County’s fire chief since February 2011 after being appointed to the position by the County Board of Supervisors.

Several “groundbreaking and innovative programs” to enhance delivery and quality of emergency services were launched during his tenure, Fire Department officials said.

“Day after day, we answered the call of those experiencing the worst day of their lives, whether they were in need of a life-saving rescue, medical treatment, or just a helping hand,” Osby said in a news release. “It is that unwavering commitment that inspired me to come in to work every day and makes it so difficult to say goodbye. It was truly an honor to be your Fire Chief.”

Osby has been in the fire protection business for nearly 38 years and called serving the people of Los Angeles County an honor.

“I am truly grateful for the amazing 38 years I have spent protecting the lives, property, and environment of the residents of Los Angeles County, especially the last eleven in which I had the honor of serving as Fire Chief of the premier fire department in the nation, if not the world,” said Osby.

Osby will work with his executive team along with the County Board of Supervisors to draft a succession plan with hopes of a seamless and successful transmission.

Osby’s last day will be July 30.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

14,000 pounds of illegal fireworks seized in Azusa

A tip led investigators to seize 14,000 pound of illegal fireworks in Azusa on Monday, just before the July 4th holiday. The fireworks were being stored at a home and a storage facility, where investigators also found and seized over $10,000 in cash and an illegal firearm, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said. […]
AZUSA, CA
HeySoCal

Duarte Mayor Pro Tem Tzeitel Paras-Caracci dies at 49

Duarte Mayor Pro Tem Tzeitel Paras-Caracci has died following a nearly 3-year battle against lung cancer, Mayor Margaret Finlay announced Monday. She was 49. Paras-Caracci was first elected to the council in 2001. She was the first Filipino American to be elected to the Duarte City Council and the first Duarte High School graduate. She served as mayor in 2006, 2011, 2015 and 2019.
DUARTE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Sports
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
Local
California Sports
foxla.com

Los Angeles minimum wage increases July 1: What to know

LOS ANGELES - Heads up if you work in the city of Los Angeles - minimum wage goes up this Friday. Effective July 1, the city's minimum wage will increase from $15 per hour to $16.04 per hour for all covered employees. Covered employees are defined by law as those...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Los Angeles sick leave policy changes effective July 1

LOS ANGELES - July 1 marks a big day in California as several new laws go into effect. But keep in mind, Los Angeles has several local employment law ordinances in effect. The County of Los Angeles also has some separate local ordinances that apply only to unincorporated areas of the county.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Orange County Business Journal

City Ventures Heads $200M Whittier Project

A local homebuilder and architecture firm are leading the charge to redevelop a 6.4-acre collection of city-owned sites just over the Orange County border, in the city of Whittier. Irvine-based City Ventures is heading a development group dubbed Uptown Community Partners, which aims to develop eight city parcels in the...
WHITTIER, CA
foxla.com

Fire ignites inside Canoga Park skilled nursing facility

LOS ANGELES - Twenty patients were evacuated in their hospital beds after a fire broke out at a skilled nursing facility in Canoga Park on Tuesday morning. The fire broke out just before 5 a.m. at Topanga Terrance & the Villas located in the 22100 block of Roscoe Boulevard. The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Fire Department#Fire Protection
Key News Network

Motorcyclist Killed in Lancaster Traffic Collision

Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: A traffic collision involving a vehicle and motorcycle left the motorcyclist deceased at the scene after attempts to save his life. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies along with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a traffic collision on Division Street and Avenue K-8 in the city of Lancaster at approximately 4:32 p.m. Monday, June 27, 2022.
LANCASTER, CA
KTLA

Police: At least 1 dead in Chatsworth homicide

One person was confirmed to have died and a second person was found unconscious Tuesday night in Chatsworth. The two people were found unconscious and not breathing inside a parked vehicle on the 21000 block of Plummer Street just before 8:30 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department. One of the people was confirmed […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Man Found Dead in Rosemead Hotel

ROSEMEAD – A man found dead at the DoubleTree by Hilton hotel in Rosemead was identified Tuesday, and the investigation was continuing into his cause of death. Alberto Leyva, 33, was found dead at about 3:20 p.m. Saturday at the hotel in the 800 block of Montebello Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. His city of residence was not known.
ROSEMEAD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Sports
KTLA

Homes evacuated as authorities discover large cache of illegal fireworks in Azusa

The Azusa Police Department evacuated houses in a residential neighborhood Monday afternoon after authorities discovered a large amount of illegal fireworks at a home. Officers began evacuating homes on the 900 block of West Hollyvale Street around 3:20 p.m., according to the Police Department. Investigators from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office and the […]
AZUSA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Lawsuit Alleges Kaiser Employee Recorded Woman Undressing

LOS ANGELES – A woman is suing Kaiser Foundation Health Plan Inc. and Southern California Permanente Medical Group, alleging an employee’s cell phone recorded the plaintiff while undressing during a visit to the Downey facility in 2020. The plaintiff is identified only as Jane Doe in the Los...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Takeovers hit streets of Compton overnight

A growing trend continued to plague the streets of Compton overnight, as hundreds of spectators and dozens of vehicles flooded intersections for illegal street takeovers. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Compton station, there were several takeovers in multiple locations, including at Central Avenue and Caldwell Street. Footage from the scene showed much of the same -- dangerous driving that included doughnuts and burnouts with spectators standing in the middle of the intersection, fireworks and laser pointers and blocked traffic.Authorities also disclosed that despite initial reports of a beating, which left one man lying unconscious in the street, they did not learn of any such incident or any injuries resulting from the incidents. They continued to note that deputies and Los Angeles Police Department officers were able to break up several takeovers before they were able to begin. No arrests were made at any of the locations. 
COMPTON, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Homeless Man Found Dead in Long Beach

LONG BEACH – A homeless man who was found dead near the Los Angeles River in North Long Beach has been identified. The body was discovered at about 8:45 a.m. on Sunday near the riverbed and Artesia Boulevard, according to Long Beach police Lt. Jason Garrido. The man was...
LONG BEACH, CA
KTLA

KTLA

57K+
Followers
10K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy