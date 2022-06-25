ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colusa County, CA

Colusa County gets fed funds for food, shelter programs

By Appeal Staff Report
Appeal-Democrat
Appeal-Democrat
 4 days ago

Colusa County was recently awarded federal supplemental funds for emergency food and shelter programs.

According to a release issued by the United Way of Northern California, the selection was made by a National Board that is chaired by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives and American Red Cross; Catholic Charities, USA; National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA; The Jewish Federations of North America; the Salvation Army; and United Way Worldwide.

“The National Board was charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country,” read the release.

The funding process has two opportunities available, according to the release, with Phase 39 allocating $19,164 for Colusa County and $59,231 in the ARPA-R Phase.

“A Local Board made up of local social service agencies will determine how the funds awarded to both counties are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies,” read the release. “Chaired by United Way of Northern California, the Local Board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds available under this phase of the program.”

Under the terms of the grant from the National board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must be private voluntary nonprofits or units of government; be eligible to receive federal funds; have an accounting system; practice nondiscrimination; have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs; and, if they are a private voluntary organization, they must have a voluntary board.

Qualifying agencies are urged to apply. The deadline for applications to be received is July 15.

Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds must contact Melody Proebstel at efsp@norcalunitedway.org for an application or additional information.

Comments / 0

Related
krcrtv.com

Yellow Fever Mosquito detected in Butte County

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — Officials in Butte County are warning that Monday June 27th they detected an invasive species of mosquito commonly known as yellow fever mosquito. The Butte County Mosquito and Vector Control District sent out a letter stating that the case was found in East Oroville near Oroville Dam Boulevard and Olive Highway.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Smoke from Nevada County fire visible in Southern Butte County

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. 3:45 P.M. UPDATE - CAL FIRE NEU firefighters are battling a fire in Nevada County, causing smoke to be visible in Southern Butte County. The fire is near the Englebright Reservoir and was reported as a fully involved structure fire with spread into vegetation. Evacuation orders and...
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

Hillside Fire in Lake County Now Threatening Critical Infrastructure

Firefighters are concerned that critical infrastructure at the heel of the fire is threatened. If damaged, this could cause widespread communications issues in the county. Power lines are reported to be down in the area and firefighters responding to fight the flames are being asked to acknowledge a life safety hazard.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Colusa County, CA
Government
County
Colusa County, CA
Local
California Society
Local
California Government
kubaradio.com

One-Million-Dollar Federal Grant Awarded in Sutter County

(Sutter County, CA) – The Federal Bureau of Reclamation has awarded a $1-million-dollar, 50/50 cost share grant to the Sutter Mutual Water Company for irrigation efficiency improvement, water saving technology and automated water delivery systems. The general manager tells The Appeal-Democrat they provide water “to over 46,000 acres of land in Sutter County” and that the remainder of the cost of improvements will be provided by those receiving the water.
SUTTER COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Butte County DA sends warning about fireworks ahead of Fourth of July

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The Butte County District Attorney sent a warning on Monday reminding the public that any possession of fireworks within unincorporated portions of Butte County is illegal. District Attorney Mike Ramsey said Oroville and Gridley allow for the sales of “safe and sane” fireworks within their city...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Mandatory evacuations ordered near Rice’s Crossing in Nevada County

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Nevada County officials are ordering mandatory evacuations for residents in the area of Rice’s Crossing, near Bridgeport, due to the Rices Fire. According to CAL FIRE, it started as a structure fire and spread as a vegetation fire with a moderate rate of speed. Evacuation centers for residents, including ones […]
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic Charities#Federal Funds#A National Board#American Red Cross#The Salvation Army#United Way Worldwide#The National Board#A Local Board#The Local Board
ABC10

Why are so many Bank of America branches closed?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Multiple Bank of America branches are currently temporarily closed across the Greater Sacramento region. According to Colleen Haggerty, the Senior Vice President of Media Relations for Bank of America, they have been temporarily closing various Bank of America branches throughout the pandemic. "We temporarily close some...
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBC Bay Area

M4.2 Earthquake Rumbles in Northern California: USGS

A preliminary 4.2 magnitude earthquake struck Tuesday morning near Cobb, California, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake, which hit at 4:57 a.m., was centered about 1.5 miles northwest of Cobb and about 16 miles northeast of Healdsburg, the USGS said. The temblor initially was measured at a...
COBB, CA
KGET

What is that pyramid-shaped building next to the Sacramento River?

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — One of the most unique buildings in the Sacramento region gets a lot of attention due to its pyramid shape and location next to the Sacramento River.  The West Sacramento landmark, officially known as the Ziggurat, is located on Third Street and is visible while driving on the Tower Bridge […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Society
CBS Sacramento

‘You’re Scaring Kids’: Crowd Combats Anti-Pride Protesters At Children’s Museum By Singing

RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) – A Pride event designed for children and families took an ugly turn in Rancho Cordova Saturday. Protesters showed up shortly after family festivities got underway at the Sacramento Children’s Museum.    Drag princess Suzette Veneti says she wasn’t surprised, she was disappointed and wanted answers. One sign read: “Groomers are not welcome in California.” Another read: “Protect white children.” “You’re standing there with a megaphone and signs, you’re scaring kids,” Veneti said. “They could’ve protested at Pride. They could protest anywhere they want, but to pick a children’s museum with children, like, this is for kids.” “There were a lot of...
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
Eater

The Federal Government Just Dealt a Blow to California State Animal Law

The president just mettled with animal farmers in California, but, maybe more significantly, with animal rights activists in the state. According to the Chronicle, the Biden administration asked the Supreme Court to reinstate pork producers’ lawsuit against Proposition 12, a law setting minimum cage standards for pigs, chickens, and veal calves. The companies who brought the suit— the National Pork Producers Council and the National Farm Bureau Federation — argue the law interferes too greatly with transnational commerce. The administration, for what it’s worth, is arguing courts should not have dismissed the suit, not that the law itself is unconstitutional.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

California’s State Fair returns after a two-year absence. Here is a complete guide.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) —  The California State Fair returns to Sacramento following two years of pandemic-related closures and cancellations.  The iconic festival draws hundreds of thousands of visitors each year, bringing in more than 150 million dollars for the Sacramento economy. For residents across the state, the fair is a staple of California summer life, […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Appeal-Democrat

Appeal-Democrat

Marysville, CA
5K+
Followers
146
Post
822K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Appeal-Democrat

Comments / 0

Community Policy