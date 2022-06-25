Colusa County gets fed funds for food, shelter programs

Colusa County was recently awarded federal supplemental funds for emergency food and shelter programs.

According to a release issued by the United Way of Northern California, the selection was made by a National Board that is chaired by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives and American Red Cross; Catholic Charities, USA; National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA; The Jewish Federations of North America; the Salvation Army; and United Way Worldwide.

“The National Board was charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country,” read the release.

The funding process has two opportunities available, according to the release, with Phase 39 allocating $19,164 for Colusa County and $59,231 in the ARPA-R Phase.

“A Local Board made up of local social service agencies will determine how the funds awarded to both counties are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies,” read the release. “Chaired by United Way of Northern California, the Local Board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds available under this phase of the program.”

Under the terms of the grant from the National board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must be private voluntary nonprofits or units of government; be eligible to receive federal funds; have an accounting system; practice nondiscrimination; have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs; and, if they are a private voluntary organization, they must have a voluntary board.

Qualifying agencies are urged to apply. The deadline for applications to be received is July 15.

Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds must contact Melody Proebstel at efsp@norcalunitedway.org for an application or additional information.