Dive team finds man’s lost Rolex in Florida waterway
St. John’s County, FL - A man’s $16,000 Rolex was found by divers after falling into the waters of 6 Mile Creek.
According to a Facebook post from the St. John County Sheriff’s Office, the dive team recovered the man’s Rolex on Wednesday after it fell into the waters of 6 Mile Creek.
The sheriff’s office dive team was having its monthly training exercises when the man approached the divers “pleading for help to recover his $16,000 heirloom Rolex watch.”
The man told deputies the watch fall in the water and sunk after its band broke.
A diver located the watch at a depth of nearly 20 feet.
The watch was still working when it was recovered.
