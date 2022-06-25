ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dive team finds man’s lost Rolex in Florida waterway

By Rob Garguilo
 4 days ago
St. John’s County, FL - A man’s $16,000 Rolex was found by divers after falling into the waters of 6 Mile Creek.

According to a Facebook post from the St. John County Sheriff’s Office, the dive team recovered the man’s Rolex on Wednesday after it fell into the waters of 6 Mile Creek.

The sheriff’s office dive team was having its monthly training exercises when the man approached the divers “pleading for help to recover his $16,000 heirloom Rolex watch.”

The man told deputies the watch fall in the water and sunk after its band broke.

A diver located the watch at a depth of nearly 20 feet.

The watch was still working when it was recovered.

Tampa, FL
