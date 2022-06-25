ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennings, LA

UPDATE: Suspect arrested in Jennings convenience store killing

By Jasmine Dean, Seth Linscombe, Raven Little
 4 days ago

UPDATE, 6/25/22, 9:24 p.m.: According to Jennings Police Chief Danny Semmes, the victim was Manuel “Sweet Pea” Provost, 28 of Jennings.

Investigations revealed Citizen and Provost got into a fist fight when the incident turned deadly. Surveillance footage from the store captured the shooting on video.

If convicted, Citizen could the maximum life sentence for second degree murder. He is currently being held at the Jeff Davis Parish Jail. The investigation is still ongoing and there is a possibility of obtaining warrants for more arrests.

UPDATE, 6/25/22, 10:48 a.m.: Tregan Kenneth Citizen, 20, was arrested by Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office around 2:30 this morning. According to JDPSO, Citizen is facing the following charges: second degree murder and possession of a firearm; obliterated number.

ORIGINAL, 6/24/22, 9:55 p.m.: JENNINGS, La. ( KLFY ) – The Jennings Police asking for the public’s help with finding a person of interest.

According to the Jennings Police Department, the homicide happened Friday evening at approximately 7:35 p.m. at a convenience store.

Person of Interest. (All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty)

If you have any information regarding this event, please contact the Jennings Police Department at 337-275-9002.

