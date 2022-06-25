Texas Supreme Court rules in favor of Texas Central’s right for eminent domain

SAN ANTONIO, TX — The sheriff of Bexar County said he will not enforce a law banning abortion in Texas. Texas has a “trigger law” in place that will ban all abortions from the moment of fertilization starting 30 days after the U.S. Supreme Court overruled Roe v. Wade and took away the constitutional right to have an abortion. The outright abortion ban in Texas is triggered from the day the Supreme Court issues its official judgement in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a case from Mississippi. That official announcement usually happens 30 days from the day the decision was…

BEXAR COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO