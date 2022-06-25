Texas Supreme Court rules in favor of Texas Central’s right for eminent domain
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The bullet train a received new breath of life today. The Texas Supreme Court ruled Texas Central to have eminent...www.kbtx.com
Having already had family property, that had been in the family for generations, taken by eminent domain for a Mudd district and school, I know what this means to every family this will affect. It's not right and shouldn't be allowed. Just because you have something that someone else wants shouldn't give them the right to just take it.
Feeling so bad for the people who live in this area. So many will be affected horribly. These places have probably been in their families for many, many years. So sad!!
wait.. the court ruled in favor of a.. (would it be called an entity?) corporation that apparently has yet to even be established? how do you rule in favor of something that has no president or workers? who hired the lawyers?
