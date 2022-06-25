ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Homicide at 3300 Rutz St.

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Wednesday, June 21, 2022, at approximately 12:30 p.m., Dallas Police were called to the 3300 block of Rutz Street. At the scene, officers located Jose...

Comments / 5

fr va
3d ago

my wife and I grow up different areas of west dallas in the early 50s worst ever happen was good Ole fashion fist fightnextday all good no guns or knifes but like all thingsnew generation of illegal Mexican immigrants have made their homes inwest dallas and what my friends and myself share is these new comers grew up rural areas of Mexico so their more prone to carry a gun for protection but also have no thought killing someone here inour city and head back to Mexico and wait till thingscool down before making back to our city to do the same thing

Related
Homicide on Silkwood Street

On June 27, 2022, Dallas Police charged Tiffany Williams, 26, with Injury to a Child – Serious Bodily Injury, in the death of a five-year-old child on Silkwood Street. Williams was taken to the Dallas County Jail. The investigation is ongoing tonight. Original Post:. On June 27, 2022, at...
DALLAS, TX
Shooting at 8550 Stemmons Freeway

The second security officer, Sterlin Hammett, 30, has been arrested and charged with 3 counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. His bond will be determined by a magistrate. Update June 26 @ 4:50 p.m. The investigation has determined a 26-year-old female security officer was responsible for shooting the...
DALLAS, TX
Trackdown: Help find Willie Najera's killer

Dallas police say a verbal argument at a Dallas Dave & Busters quickly turned into a physical one. That's when shots were fired and a father of two was killed. Police need your help to find the person of interest who walked away after the shooting.
DALLAS, TX
Homicide at 3500 Munger Ave

On June 26, 2022, just before 3:00 pm, Dallas Police were called to the 3500 block of Munger Avenue for an 11-year-old shot. Dallas Fire Rescue also responded, the child died at the scene. During the preliminary investigation, detectives have identified a juvenile suspect and are currently looking for the...
DALLAS, TX
Richardson Starbucks shooting suspect Tranisa Watts indicted

RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- Richardson police have charged Tranisa Watts with the capital murder of her ex-boyfriend's mother.At 7:12 p.m. April 18, police responded to the parking lot of the Starbucks located at 4151 Renner Rd. after receiving reports of a shooting.Watts, 23, was apprehended after the first officer on scene spotted her attempting to leave the location with a child. Additional responding officers found 52-year-old Kentoria Nicole Edwards shot and immediately began life saving measures, police said. Edwards was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead. The 3-year-old child was unharmed and no one at the business was injured by the gunfire, officials said.The resulting investigation determined Edwards was the grandmother of Watts' child and had full custody. Officials say Watts had asked to see her child and Edwards agreed to meet her at the Starbucks where she was later killed.Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Richardson Police Department at 972-744-4800.
RICHARDSON, TX
5-year-old Dallas boy found dead; mother arrested

DALLAS - A Dallas woman is facing charges for the death of her young son. Police arrested 26-year-old Tiffany Williams Tuesday morning after being called about an injured child at a home in South Dallas. Paramedics found 5-year-old Zamaurian Kizziee already dead and said he had signs of trauma on...
DALLAS, TX
Homicide at 7200 Ferguson Rd.

On Sunday, June 26, 2022, at approximately 7:06 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a call for a body behind an apartment complex in the 7200 block of Ferguson Road. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and found the male victim had been shot. The preliminary investigation determined the crime did not occur at...
DALLAS, TX
Dallas police asking for public's help identifying suspects in Dave & Buster's shooting

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the vehicle and/or persons of interest pictured below. A fist fight outside of Dave & Buster's in Dallas on June 22 turned fatal after Willie Najera, 28, was shot. Najera and another man were arguing, according to law enforcement officials, when the suspect pulled a gun and started shooting. Police ask that anyone with information contact Homicide Detective Patty Belew at 214-422-9275 or patty.belew@dallascityhall.com an to refer to case number 112686-2022.
DALLAS, TX
Timothy Huff Guilty of Capital Murder in Death of Fort Worth Officer

Timothy Huff, one of two people charged in the death of Fort Worth officer Garrett Hull, was found guilty of capital murder Monday morning. Hull was killed during a gun battle in 2018 during an investigation into a string of robberies. A Tarrant County jury delivered a unanimous verdict against...
FORT WORTH, TX
Texas mayor resigns after being charged with solicitation of a minor

A Texas mayor resigned after he was arrested and charged last week with soliciting a minor online. Pilot Point Mayor Matthew Mcllravy, 42, was elected in May and then arrested on June 21 following a five-month police investigation. During a city council meeting, acting interim mayor Chad Major told the...
PILOT POINT, TX
Arlington ministry student killed by alleged drunk driver

ARLINGTON, Texas - A young man who was studying for the ministry and on his way to church to deliver a sermon died because Arlington police say someone else was driving drunk at 10 a.m. Keymon Jones' family was expecting him to pick them up for church Sunday morning, but...
ARLINGTON, TX
Homicide at 145 W. Ann Arbor Avenue

On June 26, 2022, at approximately 10:59 p.m., Dallas Police were called to a shooting call at gas station at 145 W. Ann Arbor Avenue. The preliminary investigation determined the victim, Cordney Dawson, 43, confronted the suspect who got into the victim’s truck while he was making a purchase at the overnight window. The suspect then shot the victim.
DALLAS, TX

