Homicide at 700 Valley View Ln

dpdbeat.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Thursday, June 23, 2022, at approximately 5:08 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a stabbing call at Valley View Park at 700 Valley View Lane....

dpdbeat.com

Related
dpdbeat.com

Shooting at 8550 Stemmons Freeway

The second security officer, Sterlin Hammett, 30, has been arrested and charged with 3 counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. His bond will be determined by a magistrate. Update June 26 @ 4:50 p.m. The investigation has determined a 26-year-old female security officer was responsible for shooting the...
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide on Silkwood Street

On June 27, 2022, Dallas Police charged Tiffany Williams, 26, with Injury to a Child – Serious Bodily Injury, in the death of a five-year-old child on Silkwood Street. Williams was taken to the Dallas County Jail. The investigation is ongoing tonight. Original Post:. On June 27, 2022, at...
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 7200 Ferguson Rd.

On Sunday, June 26, 2022, at approximately 7:06 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a call for a body behind an apartment complex in the 7200 block of Ferguson Road. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and found the male victim had been shot. The preliminary investigation determined the crime did not occur at...
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 3500 Munger Ave

On June 26, 2022, just before 3:00 pm, Dallas Police were called to the 3500 block of Munger Avenue for an 11-year-old shot. Dallas Fire Rescue also responded, the child died at the scene. During the preliminary investigation, detectives have identified a juvenile suspect and are currently looking for the...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Woman shot while driving through Burleson, 6 arrested

BURLESON, Texas - Police in Johnson County arrested six people after an innocent woman was shot and killed while driving. The Friday night shooting claimed the life of 64-year-old Kathryn Bryan of Arlington. Police said she was simply driving on Wilshire Boulevard when she was struck by a bullet. She...
BURLESON, TX
fox4news.com

Trackdown: Help find Willie Najera's killer

DALLAS - Dallas police need your help to find the person involved in a fatal shooting at Dave & Busters last week and the group of people he was with. The man who was killed was shot with his own gun. It happened at the Dave & Busters location off...
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 145 W. Ann Arbor Avenue

On June 26, 2022, at approximately 10:59 p.m., Dallas Police were called to a shooting call at gas station at 145 W. Ann Arbor Avenue. The preliminary investigation determined the victim, Cordney Dawson, 43, confronted the suspect who got into the victim’s truck while he was making a purchase at the overnight window. The suspect then shot the victim.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Arlington ministry student killed by alleged drunk driver

ARLINGTON, Texas - A young man who was studying for the ministry and on his way to church to deliver a sermon died because Arlington police say someone else was driving drunk at 10 a.m. Keymon Jones' family was expecting him to pick them up for church Sunday morning, but...
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS DFW

Richardson Starbucks shooting suspect Tranisa Watts indicted

RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- Richardson police have charged Tranisa Watts with the capital murder of her ex-boyfriend's mother.At 7:12 p.m. April 18, police responded to the parking lot of the Starbucks located at 4151 Renner Rd. after receiving reports of a shooting.Watts, 23, was apprehended after the first officer on scene spotted her attempting to leave the location with a child. Additional responding officers found 52-year-old Kentoria Nicole Edwards shot and immediately began life saving measures, police said. Edwards was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead. The 3-year-old child was unharmed and no one at the business was injured by the gunfire, officials said.The resulting investigation determined Edwards was the grandmother of Watts' child and had full custody. Officials say Watts had asked to see her child and Edwards agreed to meet her at the Starbucks where she was later killed.Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Richardson Police Department at 972-744-4800.
RICHARDSON, TX
fox4news.com

5-year-old Dallas boy found dead; mother arrested

DALLAS - A Dallas woman is facing charges for the death of her young son. Police arrested 26-year-old Tiffany Williams Tuesday morning after being called about an injured child at a home in South Dallas. Paramedics found 5-year-old Zamaurian Kizziee already dead and said he had signs of trauma on...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Timothy Huff Guilty of Capital Murder in Death of Fort Worth Officer

Timothy Huff, one of two people charged in the death of Fort Worth officer Garrett Hull, was found guilty of capital murder Monday morning. Hull was killed during a gun battle in 2018 during an investigation into a string of robberies. A Tarrant County jury delivered a unanimous verdict against...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Fort Worth police respond to three incidents overnight

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Fort Worth police responded to several crimes across the city that took place overnight on Saturday, June 25 through Sunday, June 26.At about 11:52 p.m. Saturday evening, West division officers responded to a major accident call at the intersection of Calmont Avenue and Las Vegas Trail. Police said a victim was struck by a vehicle as they crossed the street. They were taken to the hospital in serious condition, and traffic detectives are investigating.Eight minutes later at midnight, officers in the East Division were dispatched to 4500 Emerson Street in response to a shooting call. When they arrived, officers located a victim who had been shot six times. Their injuries were not life-threatening, and they were taken to a nearby hospital. Police have detained a suspect.Finally, at 12:35 a.m. on Sunday morning, West division units responded to a residence in the 8700 block of Las Vegas Trail in response to a cutting call. A man had been cut during a robbery at his apartment. An ambulance was sent to the scene and treated then released the victim. Detectives continue to investigate.
FORT WORTH, TX

