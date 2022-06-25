Homicide at 700 Valley View Ln

RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- Richardson police have charged Tranisa Watts with the capital murder of her ex-boyfriend's mother.At 7:12 p.m. April 18, police responded to the parking lot of the Starbucks located at 4151 Renner Rd. after receiving reports of a shooting.Watts, 23, was apprehended after the first officer on scene spotted her attempting to leave the location with a child. Additional responding officers found 52-year-old Kentoria Nicole Edwards shot and immediately began life saving measures, police said. Edwards was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead. The 3-year-old child was unharmed and no one at the business was injured by the gunfire, officials said.The resulting investigation determined Edwards was the grandmother of Watts' child and had full custody. Officials say Watts had asked to see her child and Edwards agreed to meet her at the Starbucks where she was later killed.Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Richardson Police Department at 972-744-4800.

RICHARDSON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO