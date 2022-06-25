Kupuna invited to participate in spelling bee
There will be an Inaugural Statewide Kupuna Spelling Bee competition beginning on Saturday, July 9. The competition is presented by Alaska Airlines to benefit the Alzheimer's Association Hawaii.
