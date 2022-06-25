ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Kupuna invited to participate in spelling bee

By Julissa Briseno
 4 days ago

There will be an Inaugural Statewide Kupuna Spelling Bee competition beginning on Saturday, July 9. The competition is presented by Alaska Airlines to benefit the Alzheimer's Association Hawaii.

