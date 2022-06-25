Supreme Court abortion ruling creates uncertainty for other precedents to fall

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – Bay Area residents are concerned that the Supreme Court ruling on abortion opens the door of uncertainty that other precedents could fall.

In the concurring opinion, Justice Clarence Thomas said the Supreme Court should reconsider all the court’s due process precedents including Griswold, Lawrence and Obergefell. Those precedents cover contraception, same-sex relationships and same-sex marriage, respectively.

Jess was prepared for the ruling on abortion but still felt anger.

"It's really sobering to think about how fragile those protections are, but like it's all of a piece right, like if we can't respect bodily autonomy and we can’t respect people's individual and personal choices a lot of things just get washed away," she told KCBS Radio in San Francisco's Castro District on Friday.

Susan admitted she is worried about what comes next.

"For me, I mean, it is obviously a big concern now marriage and legality, that will be next," she said. "So, I mean, combining the two, it’s hard not to think about it."

Both said the decision put a damper on what is normally a joyous LGBTQ Pride weekend in San Francisco. Jorge Romero tried to remain optimistic and said the pendulum of political change always swings.

"If you look at history anywhere, it's always been like this," he argued. "Step by step, we move forward so it will pass."

Deb Kinney, attorney and estate planner at Johnston, Kinney & Zulaica in San Francisco, told KCBS Radio that the Supreme Court rolling back federal same-sex marriage protections would have massive ramifications for couples.

Same-sex partners in California, for instance, would have to file individual tax returns at the federal level and joint returns at the state level.

Certain protections and privileges "may or may not" cross state lines in such a scenario.

"Well, it would take us back to the early 2000s, where it’s a complete disaster where you have state recognition but no federal recognition," Kinney explained. "So, it’s less than separate but equal."

Kinney added that the Supreme Court's decision on Friday will have ramifications far more people than women seeking abortions and, potentially, same-sex couples.

"I think what we need to do is reengage and engage our friends," she argued. "And as Kamala Harris said yesterday, 'This has implications for every American.' … We all need to get on the bandwagon now."

