Missouri lawmakers react to Supreme Courts decision to overturn Roe V. Wade

By Marina Diaz
 4 days ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Supreme court overturned Roe V. Wade, and Governor Mike Parson signed the "Right to Life of the Unborn Child Act." into effect on Friday. Prohibiting Missouri women from receiving elective abortions.

Abortion laws have always varied from state to state, but now that the federal law has been overturned, states like Missouri are now outlawing abortions. Missouri is one of 13 states that have "trigger bans" Missouri outright banned any abortion except in cases where there is a medical emergency.

Both sides of the political aisle are divided over what this could mean for Missouri women.

State Auditor candidate and State House Representative David Gregory (R-96), said, "It's absolutely huge, especially for the conservative pro-life movement. It's a landmark historic decision, and I don't see it ever changing if not for a very long time."

State House Representative Ashley Aune (D-14) said that she and her family have been fighting for women's rights for generations, and she said that this is a step backward for women.

Aune said, "My mother was an escort at Planned Parenthood when she was in college. And, she's heard stories, and she's seen things and her generation knows exactly what is at stake. I'm scared that, that this is the reality we're facing now. "

Both Aune and Gregory believe that Missouri women will head to nearby "Safe haven" or "Sanctuary" states to receive legal abortions.

"I think that we're gonna see what a lot of people are calling sanctuary states," said Aune. Gregory said, "I think you will see people going to bordering states like Illinois, in the event they need an abortion."

Gregory said that Republicans are looking at ways to prevent this from happening. "There's also been talk  already here in Missouri as to whether or not we can, we can affect Missourian citizens, even if they go to another state whether or not we can affect their ability to do it legally as well."

Aune said she hopes that something like this won't happen, but she said "Republicans in Missouri will absolutely try."

Aune said Missouri will likely see an increase in families utilizing low-income benefits. "We're gonna see a lot of low-income folks forced onto the government's dime because they are being forced to incubate and give birth to children against their will,"  said Aune.

Gregory said he doesn't think Missouri taxpayers would mind. "I can tell you certainly in a state like Missouri, we would be proud to assist the life of a child that would otherwise be on board, I don't think you're going to see a hesitation there," said Gregory.

Last year the Department of Health Senior Services reported that $22.7 million dollars were given to families through temporary assistance payments.

The post Missouri lawmakers react to Supreme Courts decision to overturn Roe V. Wade appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Columbia, MO
Missouri State
MoDOT to close I-70 at mile marker 180 Saturday after truck crashes into overpass

HANNIBAL, Mo. (KMIZ) On Saturday morning, the Missouri Department of Transportation will close the passing lanes in both the east and westbound lanes on Interstate 70 at the High Hill overpass at mile marker 180 to replace traffic barriers in the area. “The overpass column in the median was hit Thursday night, and in order The post MoDOT to close I-70 at mile marker 180 Saturday after truck crashes into overpass appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
