Guardians’ Oscar González made unbelievable shoestring catch, throw to home in play of the year contender

At the moment, the Guardians are one of the hottest teams in baseball. Since a late May series with the Tigers, Cleveland’s won an astonishing 18 of 24 games. Their surge to the top of the AL Central standings has been buoyed by excellent individual performances and a healthy dose of confidence.

On Friday night against the Red Sox (-1.5), Cleveland treated us to what might be the eventual play of the year — courtesy of Oscar González wizardry.

Let’s take it to the top of the fifth inning. Boston already had two guys on base as J.D. Martinez hit a solid blooper to right field. At least one run should’ve most definitely scored, but González had different ideas:

What?! How! I mean, the ridiculous catch is one thing. But getting the guy at the plate for the double play, too? That’s positively bonkers.

I’d have to do some searching to verify the statement for sure, but this is almost certainly one of the year’s top plays near the halfway point of the season. Kudos to González for pulling it off.