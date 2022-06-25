ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guardians’ Oscar González made unbelievable shoestring catch, throw to home in play of the year contender

By Robert Zeglinski
 4 days ago
At the moment, the Guardians are one of the hottest teams in baseball. Since a late May series with the Tigers, Cleveland’s won an astonishing 18 of 24 games. Their surge to the top of the AL Central standings has been buoyed by excellent individual performances and a healthy dose of confidence.

On Friday night against the Red Sox (-1.5), Cleveland treated us to what might be the eventual play of the year — courtesy of Oscar González wizardry.

Let’s take it to the top of the fifth inning. Boston already had two guys on base as J.D. Martinez hit a solid blooper to right field. At least one run should’ve most definitely scored, but González had different ideas:

What?! How! I mean, the ridiculous catch is one thing. But getting the guy at the plate for the double play, too? That’s positively bonkers.

I’d have to do some searching to verify the statement for sure, but this is almost certainly one of the year’s top plays near the halfway point of the season. Kudos to González for pulling it off.

Celtics reportedly among several teams with 'a degree of interest' in trading for New York Knicks guard Alec Burks

The Boston Celtics are undoubtedly making calls for ways to improve the team in their quest to hang Banner 18 at the end of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, and among the targets that we have previously floated as potential targets, a healthy Alec Burks stood out as a possible option for the Celtics to use their $17.1 traded player exception (TPE) to bring the New York Knicks wing on board.
Earlier this week, it was the first time that UNC basketball freshmen and incoming transfers were included in practice. This also means it was the first time that UNC's lone transfer Pete Nance was in a Carolina jersey. Nance announced his commitment to the Tar Heels last week following his official visit. New in blue 🥶#CarolinaFamily pic.twitter.com/EPJ5n0V2xo — Carolina Basketball (@UNC_Basketball) June 27, 2022 Along with Nance, UNC's freshmen Jalen Washington, Seth Trimble and Tyler Nickel also had their first practice. North Carolina enters this offseason as the No. 1 team in the country and brings back four starters from last year's team that made it to the National Championship game. Nance averaged 14.6 points and 6.5 rebounds a season ago for Northwestern. Washington, Trimble and Nickel were all four-star recruits. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
The UNC basketball program has been extremely selective when it comes extending offers to the class of 2024. As of now, only four players hold an offer from the Tar Heels. Those three prospects are Jarin Stevenson, Cam Scott, Tre Johnson and most recently Ian Jackson. All three are top-30 players and all are five-stars. The latest offer to Jackson was a 'very big' one for the New York native, according to On3.com. "UNC, I want to get out there too. That was almost the same as Kentucky, really," Jackson said of the UNC offer. "Just watching that team as I grew up,...
The Oklahoma Sooners are closing in on several of their targets in the 2023 recruiting class. After landing offensive tackle Heath Ozaeta this week, they landed inside the top two for linebacker Samuel Omosigho and the top three for defensive lineman Derrick LeBlanc. Now, local product Bai Jobe has cut his list of teams under consideration to three and has included the Oklahoma Sooners.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

