How-To Guides

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to the how-to section of IGN's Naraka: Bladepoint guide. We've taken some of the most common and pressing questions...

www.ign.com

IGN

Minecraft Wiki Guide

Minecraft's Arrows are projectiles that serve as ammunition for the Bow weapon. They are affected by gravity and thus will travel in an arc after being fired, and will travel more slowly if show in water. An arrow can deal up to three Hearts of damage, but will deal less if a Bow isn't fully drawn (this isn't an issue with Crossbows). Arrows can be obtained as a drop from Skeletons or as a Crafted weapon.
IGN

Necromancer Class Build and Paragon Guide

The Necromancer is a fan-favorite class in all of the Diablo franchise. If you're a necromancer, you're most likely not fighting alone and always have an army of skeletons behind you. In addition to that, its themes and skills just perfectly fit the already chaotic and demon-infested world of Diablo.
IGN

5 Best Minecraft Fabric Mods

There comes a time in every Minecrafter’s journey where the vanilla game gets a little samey, so why not spice up your gameplay with some exciting mods? As Fabric is a lightweight version of Minecraft allowing mods to be run on the client and server side, it is an excellent alternative to the well-known Forge mod loader. With several Fabric mods to choose from, we narrowed it down to 5 top Minecraft Fabric mods that fulfill performance, challenges and creativity.
IGN

Solarus the Immaculate Location and Guide

In V Rising, V Blood Bosses are powerful enemies who reward you with unique items and abilities such as Vampiric Powers, structure blueprints, and crafting recipes. In this guide, you'll find everything you need to know about finding and defeating the V Blood Boss Solarus the Immaculate, including where to locate him, strategies against him, and the rewards you get for beating him.
IGN

An AI Was Trained To Play Minecraft With 70,000 Hours Of YouTube Videos

OpenAI, the artificial intelligence research organization founded by Elon Musk, has trained an AI to play Minecraft almost as well as humans. It only took about 70,000 hours of binging YouTube videos. A blog post detailing the feat reveals that researchers used a technique called "Video PreTraining (VPT)" to train...
IGN

Cartography Table

The Cartography Table is a multipurpose block in Minecraft. It's a great block if you plan to use a map. In this IGN guide, we'll detail everything you'll need to know about a Cartography Table. With information on where they spawn, how to craft one, and what they do. Looking...
IGN

DNF Duel Review

It’s hard not to see the similarities between DNF Duel and 2020’s Granblue Fantasy Versus: they’re both 2D fighters developed by Arc System Works; they’re both based on a franchise that’s wildly popular abroad but not as well-known in North America (in this case, Dungeon Fighter Online); and most notably, they’re both deceptively complex. Simplified controls and a guard button can easily be the death knell for a true competitive fighting game, but ArcSys and 8ing (the team behind Marvel vs. Capcom 3) haven’t added them at the cost of skill. Instead DNF Duel is a game of resource management, patience, and creative problem solving wrapped up in a beautiful package, although it may not be as friendly to newcomers as intended.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
IGN

Valkyrie Rota

Valkyrie Rota is one of the nine Valkyries you can face as an optional boss fight in God of War. Valkyrie Rota can be found imprisoned in one of the Hidden Chambers of Odin, located in the realm of Helheim behind a red sap wall - which only Atreus can dispel. In this guide, you will learn everything you need to know about finding and defeating Valkyrie Rota in God of War (2018).
IGN

The Witcher DLC is Coming to Lost Ark This Winter

Lost Ark is receiving The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt-themed DLC that's expected to be released this winter. The DLC was revealed during Lost Ark's summer showcase (that focuses on the South Korean version of the game) and spotted by PCGamesN, it's currently unclear if the DLC will be released for just this version or if it'll hit the western version of Lost Ark too.
IGN

Mushroom Stew

Mushroom Stew is a type of food in Minecraft. It doesn't spawn anywhere in-game. Instead, players have to craft it. In this IGN guide, we'll detail everything you'll need to know about Mushroom Stew. With information on how to craft it and how much it refills your hunger bar.
IGN

Aussie Deals: $47 WarioWare, Returnal and Sackboy Go 59 Bucks Apiece, a Dirt Cheap Black DualSense and More!

The End of Financial Year madness continues with great deals on hardware and software alike. For 30 clams, PC folk should definitely try some "freaker" fun in Days Gone (or go Spartan-kicking up a storm in AC Odyssey). On the console front, I like the look of some seriously discounted Dark Souls titles, cut-priced controllers and a few Pokémon worth catching before they run away.
IGN

Dr Disrespect Feels Warzone 2 Will Not Live Up To The Standards of The Original Game

Sequel season is here and the players are receiving sequels to all their beloved titles. First on the list would be Overwatch 2 that players are keeping an eye out for, as it already has gameplay and a release date ready for the players. The next one does not fall that behind, due to the enormous stature of the prequel. Yes, we are talking about Warzone 2, the massive Call of Duty Battle Royale franchise that is up for a much needed refresh.
IGN

Baymax! Season 1 Review

All six episodes of Baymax! arrive Wednesday, June 29 on Disney+. Big Hero 6's second animated spinoff series comes in the form of Baymax!, a gentle, jovial run of six minisodes designed to comfort and delight. At around nine minutes each, give or take, these short adventures feature lovable, inflatable doctor-bot Baymax patrolling its bustling San Fransokyo neighborhood in search of those in need of medical -- and emotional -- assistance. It's light, rewarding content for those looking for a brief reprieve.
IGN

Earmuff Potion

The Earmuff Potion is a potion used to protect Ellie from the noises of the Gaga Bird in Little Witch in the Woods. Drinking this potion will allow Ellie to pass through to the Green Forest Depths. Here you will find the Earmuff Potion's creation methods, usage, and more.
IGN

How to Watch the Resident Evil Movies in Chronological Order

While Resident Evil may have started as a video game franchise, Paul W.S. Anderson and Milla Jovovich helped bring the series to the big screen with a film series that spanned six movies. The films feature characters and villains from the games, but they tell their own separate stories and star Jovovich as a newcomer to Resident Evil lore.
IGN

Valkyrie Geirdiful

Valkyrie Geirdiful is one of the nine Valkyries you can fight as an optional boss in God of War. Valkyrie Geirdiful is located in one of Odin's Hidden Chambers located in the Foothills, along the path towards the Base of the Mountain. In this guide, you will learn everything you need to know about finding and defeating Valkyrie Geirdiful in God of War (2018).
IGN

Sony Inzone M9 Review

With big PS5 games like God of War, and now Spider-Man Remastered & Miles Morales coming to PC, it was inevitable that Sony would introduce a gaming monitor. The Sony Inzone M9 is a 27-inch gaming monitor with everything you’d want from a 4K screen, including a 120Hz refresh rate with HDMI 2.1 to drive it, IPS colors, HDR 600, VRR, and G-Sync compatibility. But what really gives this gaming monitor its edge is its HDR capabilities (including one that’s PlayStation-specific) and competitive $899 price tag.
IGN

Nuclear-Powered Flying Hotel Is a Fun (if Ridiculous) New Concept

An outlandish concept for a nuclear-powered floating hotel has been unveiled, designed to fly with 20 electric engines and an AI pilot in a nearly non-stop flight. As reported by The Independent, Hashem Al-Ghaili posted a YouTube video showing conceptual plans for the Sky Cruise vessel, dubbed the "hotel of the future," with room for 5,000 guests. Its design combines "features of a commercial plane while offering the epitome of luxury" for passengers who would arrive at the hotel via airliner or private jet.
IGN

Avatar: Reckoning - Official Trailer

Check out the trailer for Avatar: Reckoning, an upcoming free-to-play RPG shooter based on the blockbuster movie, Avatar. Here's a teaser for the new mobile game, in which players will embark on an adventure set on Pandora, featuring a brief look at the world and creatures, characters, and some mechs in action. Developed by Archosaur Games and published by Tencent Games, Avatar: Reckoning aims to release in 2023 on mobile platforms.
