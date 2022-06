LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As Lincoln continues to grow in population, the city has announced a plan to secure a second water source to meet future demand. According to projections, there is adequate water supply for Lincoln for the next 26 years. With the new plan, two options are on the table. One involves building a stand-alone water pipeline from the Missouri River to the Capital City.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 14 HOURS AGO