Chicopee, MA

Four-car crash on Route 90 in Chicopee Friday night

By Waleed Azad
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – State Police were called to a four-car crash on Route 90 in Chicopee Friday evening.

According to a news release sent to 22News by Massachusetts State Police Trooper James DeAngelis, the crash happened at around 6 p.m. Two people were reported to have minor injuries, and a citation was issued to a 38-year-old man driving a 2019 Nissan Sentra.

MAP: Route 90 in Chicopee

The crash has since been cleared and traffic is open.

No further information has been given as of this time. 22News will update this story as more information becomes available.

