ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Abortion rights supporters march in Charlotte, say the fight is not over

By Will Lewis
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oq3Ax_0gLbXfAN00

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The crowd had slowly built in front of the Mecklenburg County Government Center on Friday. Some say they were battling years before the Roe vs. Wade decision, and they can’t believe they will have to fight some more.

“I’m devastated and I feel that this is just an aberration,” said Diane Stevens from Charlotte. “This isn’t who the American people are.”

NC lawmakers react to Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade

Many in the crowd say the decision to overturn Roe v Wade was not a surprise, but they are shocked. A speaker told the crowd it’s okay to cry, but then it is time to get mad.

“They have gotten people to focus on abortion when there are so many problems that we need to directly face,” said Samantha Turner, from Charlotte.

📲 Download the Queen City News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for QC News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on QCNews.com for Charlotte, NC, and all of the Carolinas.

U.S. Congresswoman Alma Adams was not on the list to speak, but Adams stopping by the rally to express her anger.

“To now have this law reversed after fifty years, shame on that Supreme Court,” added Adams.

The Congresswoman also told people how to change things in the nation’s capital.

Demonstrations pop up across Charlotte after Roe v. Wade overturned

“Change their minds about what they are doing, what’s wrong right now,” said Adams. “And if you can’t change their minds, dammit, get to the polls in November and change the policy makers.”

Some of the crowd took to the streets, marching through Uptown, and all saying the fight is not over.

“People have to organize,” said Stevens. “People have to be out voting, we just have to start at the grassroots.”

CMPD says 300 people demonstrated and marched in Uptown on Friday night following the Roe V. Wade SCOTUS decision.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Government
Charlotte, NC
Society
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Health
WBTV

What overturning Roe v. Wade means for Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios) - Ashley Mahoney. Abortions will remain legal in North Carolina following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, but now the question becomes: for how long?. What’s happening: The Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in a 6-3 ruling. “The Constitution does not...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alma Adams
Fox 46 Charlotte

Karolyn Martin named 2022 Miss North Carolina

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Karolyn Martin was crowned the winner of the 2022 Miss North Carolina competition. The event took place at the High Point Theatre on Saturday, with Martin emerging victorious. With her victory, Martin is now North Carolina’s representative in the Miss America 2023 pageant.
HIGH POINT, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#U S Supreme Court#Protest#American#The Queen City News#Qc News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Protests
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
WCNC

CMPD investigating homicide after shooting in Uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person has died and another is being treated for injuries after a shooting in Uptown Charlotte Friday night, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. CMPD responded to the 1000 block of West Trade Street, which is near Frazier Park, shortly before 9 p.m. Friday after...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

45K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy