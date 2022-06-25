AMA Grand Motorcycle Racing Returns to Lima

Hello! My name is Conner Prince, and I am a Weekend Meteorologist/MMJ here at Your Hometown Stations!. I am a west-central Ohio native. I was raised in Urbana down in Champaign County. I graduated from Urbana High School in 2017 (Go Climbers!). Following my graduation from Urbana High School, I attended The Ohio State University (Go Buckeyes!) in Columbus where I pursued a major in Atmospheric Sciences and a minor in Spanish. At Ohio State, I was a forecaster with subsequent roles as Lead Forecaster and Social Media Manager for the Scarlet and Gray Campus Weather Forecasting Team. Additionally, I was inducted into the honor society for Atmospheric Sciences, Chi Epsilon Pi, and was an involved member with the Meteorology Club. In May 2021, I graduated Magna Cum Laude honors from Ohio State with a Bachelor's of Science in Atmospheric Sciences while minoring in Spanish.

LIMA, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO