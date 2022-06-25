South Florida man arrested for stabbing his father to death

Plantation, FL - A man is facing a premeditated murder charge after he allegedly stabbed his father to death inside their South Florida home.

Plantation Police arrested 26-year-old Thomas Loperfido at his home on the 800 block of West Coco Plum Circle around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Investigators say Loperfido stabbed his 71-year-old father to death after an argument.

Neighbor Ruth Becker tells WSVN “the cops [were] there in the middle of the night. I said ‘Something’s up.’ And then, early morning, I think 7, 8, the helicopter is hovering, almost over my house, which is, we’re very close.”

Becker says the suspect and his father worked together, telling the news outlet ”I forgot in what business, but they worked together, and the son lived with the parent or parents. I don’t know, There was never any indication at all about all this.”

Loperfido was booked into the Broward County Jail.

