Germán Márquez has best night of season as Rockies beat the Twins to open series

By Danielle Allentuck
The Denver Gazette
 4 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS — Germán Márquez needed a night like this.

The Rockies' pitcher struggled at times, but things still worked out in his favor. The defense had his back — with C.J. Cron and Connor Joe in particular making stunning plays — and Márquez didn't let things rattle him.

Instead, he took a deep breath. He composed himself. And he went on to pitch 7 ⅔ innings, his longest start of the season and lead the Rockies to a 1-0 win over the Twins on Friday in the opener of a three-game series.

Kris Bryant's return to the Rockies delayed as he continues recovery from back strain

This was the kind of start Márquez has been seeking, but even three weeks ago a night like this seemed light-years away. At that time, he had a 6.71 ERA. He had given up at least three runs in all but one start. And he had only gotten past the sixth inning once.

Márquez admitted that he was confused, unsure why his pitches weren't landing where he was aiming. He had sacrificed his offseason to stay in Denver and train at altitude all winter. Het he wasn't getting any payoff from that decision.

But then, things started to improve. He went seven innings against the Padres in San Diego two weeks ago, giving up just two runs. He then came home, putting together another solid start against the Padres six days ago.

Friday was another level. He showed traces of the pitcher he was at this time last year, when he earned his way to his first All-Star game.

Márquez allowed a leadoff walk to open the game. But Cron made a dazzling catch to bail out his pitcher. Márquez would do this three more times, granting a free ride to open an inning, but composing himself each time and getting through the frame without letting it snowball out of control. He didn't give up a hit until the fourth, when Max Kepler hit the ball hard at José Iglesias, who couldn't make the play. Ryan Jeffers hit a double in the fifth, the only hard-hit ball of the night for the Twins. Márquez struck out only two, his second-lowest mark of the season. But he found his way through the night with a dozen ground ball outs.

Daniel Bard took over in the eighth, getting the four-out save.

The Rockies' offense wasn't overly productive, but, thanks to their starter, it didn't need to be. They scored their only run in the sixth, thanks to back-to-back hits from Joe and Yonathan Daza and an RBI from Charlie Blackmon.

Kris Bryant's return delayed

Kris Bryant will not return to the Rockies this weekend, as the team had anticipated.

The three-game series against the Twins was the target. But Bryant, who suffered a back strain at the end of April and has played just two games since, will instead continue his rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque this weekend. The Rockies will assess Bryant after the weekend, then determine the next steps.

