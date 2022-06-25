Protestors, counter-protestors gather in Downtown Dallas

Downtown Dallas prepares for reaction to Roe v Wade overturn 01:52

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - In Downtown Dallas, workers boarded up windows and put up gates around the Earle Cabell Federal Building in anticipation of what was to come.

As the work day ended, hundreds of people were arriving across the street to protest the Supreme Court's decision to end constitutional protections for abortion.

"In my office and I looked down at my phone and I saw the breaking on Twitter and my heart sank," Kimmy Robinson said.

Robinson devastated to see Texas' trigger law, which was passed by the legislature last session, take effect. Abortion will be illegal in the state.. except to protect the health or save the life of the mother.

"It truly is bigger than the right to an abortion," she said. "It's the right to privacy, it's the right to contraception and it's about democracy."

"Black women are already disproportionately at a disadvantage when it comes to these resources,"Uduak Mkanga said. "That's why we're here today to make sure that black women are part of the conversation."

For counter-protesters and others against abortion, this is a day to be celebrated. A day of triumph 50 years in the making.

"When I heard the news I was totally for it," David Marshall said. "I do support it. I'm totally against abortion. That is just the way I was brought up and the way that I believe"

More protests are planned in the Dallas area this weekend, including one tomorrow morning at Main Street Garden in Dallas at 10 a.m.