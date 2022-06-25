ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Protestors, counter-protestors gather in Downtown Dallas

By Erin Jones
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SNvlo_0gLbX5fa00

Downtown Dallas prepares for reaction to Roe v Wade overturn 01:52

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - In Downtown Dallas, workers boarded up windows and put up gates around the Earle Cabell Federal Building in anticipation of what was to come.

As the work day ended, hundreds of people were arriving across the street to protest the Supreme Court's decision to end constitutional protections for abortion.

"In my office and I looked down at my phone and I saw the breaking on Twitter and my heart sank," Kimmy Robinson said.

Robinson devastated to see Texas' trigger law, which was passed by the legislature last session, take effect. Abortion will be illegal in the state.. except to protect the health or save the life of the mother.

"It truly is bigger than the right to an abortion," she said. "It's the right to privacy, it's the right to contraception and it's about democracy."

"Black women are already disproportionately at a disadvantage when it comes to these resources,"Uduak Mkanga said. "That's why we're here today to make sure that black women are part of the conversation."

For counter-protesters and others against abortion, this is a day to be celebrated. A day of triumph 50 years in the making.

"When I heard the news I was totally for it," David Marshall said. "I do support it. I'm totally against abortion. That is just the way I was brought up and the way that I believe"

More protests are planned in the Dallas area this weekend, including one tomorrow morning at Main Street Garden in Dallas at 10 a.m.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Lease

Protestors, Counter-Protestors Descend on Downtown Dallas Amid Roe v Wade Reversal

Protesters and counter-protesters descended on Dallas streets to protest the decision by the Supreme Court to reverse Roe v. Wade.Clay Banks/Unsplash. On Friday, workers at the Earle Cabell Federal Building boarded up windows and setup gates around the building in anticipation of what could be coming. As the day came to a close, hundreds of people descended onto the street to protest the Supreme Court's end Roe V. Wade. CBS DFW says many locals were devastated to see the news.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Protestors rally in support of abortion rights in Dallas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Abortion rights advocates took the streets in Dallas after Fridays decision to overturn Roe vs Wade. An emotional crowd of hundreds carried signs and weighed in, voicing their frustration with the highest court in the land. "It's devastating, its heart breaking," Annie Scales said.  "Women are losing their rights," Cathy Clendening said.  Sam Rosso says even though he isn't a woman he came to be an ally.  "Every woman should have the right to choose for their own body," he said.  Opponents of abortion rights say this is as a cause for celebration and a law that should've never been...
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Weekly

What you need to know about abortion in Texas

The U.S. Supreme Court eliminated the constitutional protection for abortion in a much-anticipated ruling Friday that will greatly affect access to reproductive health care in Texas and beyond. Here are some answers to frequently asked questions from our readers. What is Roe v. Wade?. Roe v. Wade is a 1973...
TEXAS STATE
texasstandard.org

City of Mesquite considers upping minimum home size to 2,000 square feet

Experts warn that it could price out many would-be residents from the city, which has previously recommended increasing affordable housing production. City leaders in Mesquite are considering changing the city’s zoning and development code to require that new single-family homes be at least 2,000 square feet. Officials who support...
MESQUITE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Dallas, TX
Society
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Society
Dallas, TX
Government
WFAA

Dallas has a new city council map, starting in 2023

DALLAS — The Dallas City Council has approved a new district map, which will go into effect for next May's municipal election, officials said Monday. The council approved and adopted the redistricting plan that was submitted by the city's redistricting commission on May 16. The council had 45 days...
DALLAS, TX
CultureMap Dallas

2 Dallas-area universities rank among Texas' 10 best bang-for-your-buck colleges

By one measure, earning a degree at the University of Texas at Dallas or University of North Texas is one of the smartest moves in the Lone Star State. In its eighth annual ranking of colleges and university that give students the best return on their educational investment, personal finance website SmartAsset places UT Dallas (in Richardson) at No. 3 in Texas and No. 71 in the U.S. It ranks University of North Texas (in Denton) at No. 9 in Texas and No. 164 in the U.S.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Photos: Humanity of Community and Homelessness in Dallas Arboretum Exhibit

When Don “Tortellini” Thomas II was furloughed from Bell Helicopter during the pandemic, he tried several creative endeavors: playing the guitar, writing and DJing. He stumbled upon one creative outlet that sparked a new career and an artistic mission to highlight the community. “One thing that stuck was...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Dallas#Roe V Wade#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#The Supreme Court
fox4news.com

Protests continue in Dallas, Fort Worth following Roe v. Wade reversal

DALLAS - Abortion rights activists were out in Dallas and Fort Worth voicing their opinions on the Supreme Court’s decision. The rallies started Saturday morning across the metroplex. A couple hundred people gathered in Dallas were joined by hundreds more in Fort Worth to protest the reversal of Roe...
DALLAS, TX
Channelocity

Most expensive Plano neighborhoods--would you buy a home here?

(RaksyBH/Shutterstock Images) Plano is a city in Texas State of United States. it is located about 17 miles from Downtown Dallas. Plano's population in 2022 is estimated to be 291,347 and covers a city area of 72.04 sq mi. Plano city is part of the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex, it is in Collin County and Denton County, Plano is named for the flat plains, old and large trees abound in the city's many parks.
PLANO, TX
CBS DFW

How victims of domestic abuse are impacted by Roe v Wade overturn

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Advocates for survivors of domestic violence say limiting access to safe, legal abortions will have devastating consequences for those suffering abuse.Pregnancy and violence often go hand in hand."We know that during a woman's pregnancy can actually be a more dangerous time than when she's not pregnant," said Jan Langbein, CEO of Genesis Women's Shelter & Support in Dallas.A study published in Obstetrics & Gynecology shows homicide is a leading cause of death during pregnancy and the postpartum period in the United States.According to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, one in six abused women is first...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Protests
CBS DFW

Churches cancel Christian day-camp as old allegations surface again

GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - "Next week they would have been here," says a North Texas pastor who called off the week-long day camp at his Grapevine church.Pastor Doug Page of First Baptist Grapevine cancelled the camp about one week before it was set to begin for about 200-children in his congregation and the neighborhood."I had no reason to think that they had done anything wrong recently," said Pastor Page talking about Kanakuk's leadership.Kanakuk is a nationally known Christian ministry which hosts an overnight camp, family camps and day camps in many states. Its website states, "Since 1926, Kanakuk has welcomed...
GRAPEVINE, TX
dpdbeat.com

Shooting at 8550 Stemmons Freeway

The second security officer, Sterlin Hammett, 30, has been arrested and charged with 3 counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. His bond will be determined by a magistrate. Update June 26 @ 4:50 p.m. The investigation has determined a 26-year-old female security officer was responsible for shooting the...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
122K+
Followers
21K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy