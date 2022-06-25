ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgecliff Village, TX

7-year-old in critical condition, unresponsive after being pulled out of community pool

By Giles Hudson
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 4 days ago

Evening headlines for Friday, June 24, 2022 02:03

EDGECLIFF VILLAGE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A 7-year-old boy is in critical condition after going under water in a community pool in the small Tarrant Cuonty community of Edgecliff Village.

MedStar got the call at 8:21 p.m. near the corner of Village Parkway and Stonegate Drive.

According to the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office, the child was pulled from the pool unresponsive.

CPR was started and the child was alert and crying on the way to Cook Children's Hospital.

No word yet what led up to the incident.

