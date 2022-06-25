ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Leighty’s NXT Level Up Review 6.24.22

By Robert Leighty Jr.
411mania.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article-This review is coming from my room at Disney All-Star Movies Resort. Kind of wash out for my family today though it was a day at the pool and Disney Springs. Tomorrow is Animal Kingdom. Let’s get to it!. -Announce Team: Sudu Shah and Nigel McGuiness. -Taped: WWE...

411mania.com

Comments / 0

Related
411mania.com

Jon Moxley Addresses Crowd & More After AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door Goes Off Air

Jon Moxley spoke to the audience following the end of last night’s AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door. Moxley, who defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi in the main event of the show to win the interim AEW World Championship, addressed the crowd in attendance last night after the cameras stopped rolling according to Wrestling Inc.
WWE
411mania.com

John Cena Shares Pic of Seth Rollins Ahead of Raw Return

John Cena is returning to WWE on tonight’s Raw, and Cena shared a photo of Seth Rollins online ahead of the show. Cena posted to his Instagram account to show a recent pic of the Raw heel, which was captionless like Cena’s posts tend to be. There’s no...
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
State
Florida State
411mania.com

Former WWE Producer Reveals He Wore a Disguise When Attending AEW Events in Secret

– Former WWE producer Dan Ryckert recently appeared on MinnMax following his recent WWE exit. During the appearance, Ryckert revealed that he went to AEW Dynamite shows while he was still working in WWE. According to Ryckert, he wore a luchador mask while he was in the crowd, so he stayed in disguise and no one would find out he was there. He stated the following (via WrestlingInc.com):
WWE
411mania.com

Backstage Update on Jon Moxley Following AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

– As previously reported, Jon Moxley cut an impassioned promo after AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door went off the air. In the main event, Moxley beat Hiroshi Tanahashi to become the Interim AEW World Champion. Moxley also reportedly mentioned during the promo that he was “probably concussed” following the matchup. However, Dave Meltzer reported on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio that this is not the case.
WWE
411mania.com

Fans Brawl With Each Other, Security During AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Main Event

A couple of fans ended up getting thrown out of AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door during the main event after fighting with each other and security. As you can see by videos below (courtesy of Wrestling Inc’s Nick Hausman and another fan in attendance), the two fans were escorted out of the arena during the main event match. They reportedly got in a fight with each other, which led to security coming down and dragging them out of their seats and taking them out of the arena.
TWITTER
411mania.com

Becky Lynch Cuts Promo After WWE Raw Goes Off the Air (Video)

– In the main event for last night’s episode of WWE Raw, Becky Lynch won a five-woman Elimination Match to earn a slot in the women’s Money in the Bank match at this weekend’s event. After Monday Night Raw went off the air, Becky Lynch cut a promo on how last night is part of her comeback story. Below are some highlights and a video of the off-air promo:
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Cena
411mania.com

Money in the Bank Qualifying Match Announced For Tonight’s WWE RAW

WWE has announced that there will be another Money in the Bank qualifying match on tonight’s episode of RAW. However, rather than a new match being added, this is a stipulation for a previously-announced match. The match will be between Kevin Owens and either Elias, Ezekiel or their younger brother Elrod. Here’s the updated lineup:
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brooklyn#Level Up#Combat#Fl Quincy Elliot#Chinlock
411mania.com

Dana Brooke Says She Missed WWE Raw Last Night Due to Recent Car Accident

– WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke did not appear on last night’s edition of Raw. According to a tweet she shared earlier today, Brooke revealed that she missed last night’s show after being in a recent car accident this past week. Brooke says she’s doing well and will be back soon. She wrote the following:
WWE
411mania.com

Backstage Note On John Cena’s Return to RAW Tonight, Cena Comments

John Cena is set to return to WWE on RAW tonight to celebrate his 20th anniversary with WWE. The @WrestleVotes Twitter account reports that the locker room is excited for Cena’s return, noting that he is viewed as the “ultimate leader” backstage. “Aside from the obvious business...
LAREDO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
WWE NXT
NewsBreak
Sports
411mania.com

Winfree’s WWE RAW Review 6.27.22

Hey there everyone, Winfree tagging in for Tony for this episode but he should be back next week. Tonight is the celebration of 20 years of John Cena in WWE, the man debuted 20 years ago today and went toe to toe with Kurt Angle on Smackdown and he’s back tonight for the celebration. We’re also getting a Money in the Bank qualifying match when Kevin Owens will face either Elias, Ezekiel, or the mythical third E brother, Elrod. The build for Bobby Lashley and Austin Theory should continue here, plus the Street Profits are building momentum towards the title shot against the Usos. Carmella got hot shotted into the title scene after Rhea Ripley suffered an injury so Carmella and RAW women’s champion Bianca Belair will probably cross paths again. There seems to be a budding rivalry between Riddle and Seth Rollins, and who doesn’t love a good 15 minute Rollins monologue that’s functionally identical in content and delivery to every other 15 minute Seth Rollins monologue? Anyway that’s the preamble, so let’s get to the action.
WWE
411mania.com

Stephanie McMahon, Triple H & More Pay Tribute to John Cena Before Raw

John Cena is making his return on Raw tonight and Stephanie McMahon, Triple H, Randy Orton, and Steve Austin have paid tribute to him in new videos. You can see videos from the four that were posted to Twitter ahead of tonight’s episode below. Cena is set to speak...
WWE
411mania.com

DDP and Jake Roberts Reveal Their Tag Team Mount Rushmore

In the latest episode of the DDP Snake Pit podcast (via Fightful), Diamond Dallas Page and Jake Roberts gave their picks for the tag teams they would put on their personal Mount Rushmores. Page said: “Arn & Tully. I love Christian and Edge, I thought they were magic out there....
WWE
411mania.com

Aliyah On Being in a Smackdown Main Event, Hopes to Wrestle in Middle East

Aliyah became the first Arab woman to compete in the main event of Smackdown earlier this year, and she recently talked about what it meant to her and more. The Smackdown star spoke with AlJazeera.com for a new interview, including discussing her match against Charlotte Flair in the Beat the Clock challenge bout that main evented the April 22nd episode of the blue brand show. You can see a few highlights below:
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy