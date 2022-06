City of St. Charles financial reporting practices have earned recognition from the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA). For the 36th consecutive year, the City of St. Charles’ Annual Comprehensive Financial Report was awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting. The award is the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting. It recognizes the City of St. Charles for showing a spirit of full disclosure in clearly communicating the City’s financial picture as of the end of the fiscal year.

