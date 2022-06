Marshall County Sheriff Eddie McGuire joined us recently on WCBL’s Coffee Call program. McGuire’s term as sheriff will be ending June 30th, as he did not seek re-election, rather he will be running for the office of commissioner in November. He says his term as sheriff has been challenging with COVID, the December tornado and the prevalence of illegal drugs in Marshall County and the lakes area, especially with some drugs now being laced with Fentanyl which can be deadly. McGuire has been in law enforcement for the past twenty-one years.

MARSHALL COUNTY, KY ・ 13 HOURS AGO