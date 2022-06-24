Winfield husband, father identified as victim in Yarmouth grain silo collapse

Authorities have released the name of the man who died after a grain silo collapsed in Yarmouth.

Rickey Ryan Kammerer, 30, of Winfield, died as a result of injuries he suffered from the collapse, according to the Des Moines County Sheriff's Office.

Just after 8 a.m. Tuesday, emergency crews were called to the Yarmouth grain elevator, located in the 20000 block of Chestnut Street after a grain silo collapse.

Kammerer and another man were unloading a semi-truck full of grain into a holding shed when they heard a loud bang, according to Mediapolis Fire Chief Jeff Kerr.

"The one said, 'Let's get the hell out of here.' They took off running," Kerr told The Hawk Eye. "The one made it out, and he turned around and the other guy wasn't with him."

Rescue crews located Kammerer's body in the debris at approximately 1:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Rescue crews from dozens of area fire departments, including Yarmouth, Mediapolis, Danville, Burlington, West Burlington, as well as the Des Moines County Sheriff's Office and crews with Louisa County Millwright of Wapello, Breuer Towing and Recovery of Mount Pleasant, and Newberry Towing And Recovery of Keokuk, all worked nonstop for nearly 30 hours during the search effort.

Emergency crews had to work in 15- and 30-minute intervals because of the extreme heat on Tuesday and Wednesday, and get their vitals checked during breaks.

To help with the rescue efforts, dozens of community members and local businesses flocked to the Yarmouth Fire Station to drop off ice, bottled water, Gatorade, food and other supplies (so much so that the Des Moines County Emergency Management Agency had to inform the public that further supplies were no longer needed).

Additionally, due to concerns that the silo could collapse even further, additional rescue crews with Iowa Task Force-1 out of Cedar Rapids were called in to monitor the structural integrity of the collapsed silo and ensure the mission was carried out safely.

Shortly after the search ended, Des Moines County Sheriff Kevin Glendening told The Hawk Eye that it was unclear which agencies would be in charge of the investigation into the circumstances and cause of the silo's collapse, but advised that the scene was still volatile, that access to the area would need to be restricted until the area could be determined to be safe, and requested the public avoid the area.

Glendening also said it is believed that the silo collapsed due to some type of structural failure.

The elevators are located on property owned by Gabeline Trucking Corp., according to property records, and are operated by Agri-Way Partners of Wayland.

On Thursday, Agri-Way acknowledged Kammerer's death in a statement.

"All of us are deeply saddened by the loss of our friend and co-worker," the statement read. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this most difficult time. ... We’re providing law enforcement with information and are fully cooperating in their investigation. Additionally, we’re conducting our own internal investigation as to how this incident happened."

A GoFundMe page has been established to help Kammerer's family with funeral arrangements and other needs. Kammerer leaves behind a wife and a 7-year-old daughter.

