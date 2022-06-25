ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Arroyo has 3 RBIs in return, Red Sox beat Guardians 6-3

By BRIAN DULIK Associated Press
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DnsZz_0gLbV5Ae00

CLEVELAND (AP) — Christian Arroyo hit a two-run homer in the seventh and had three RBIs in his return from the COVID-19 injured list, powering the red-hot Boston Red Sox to a 6-3 victory over the Cleveland Guardians.

Arroyo’s go-ahead homer to left-center off Bryan Shaw (3-1) gave Boston a 4-2 lead, paving the way for its fifth straight win and moving it a season-high nine games over .500.

Cleveland selects brother of Cavs star in NBA Draft

Boston carried a 6-2 advantage into the ninth, but closer Tanner Houck gave up an RBI single to rookie Steven Kwan before retiring Amed Rosario and José Ramírez back-to-back with the bases loaded.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Boston, MA
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Homer, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amed Rosario
Person
Tanner Houck
Person
Christian Arroyo
Person
Homer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cleveland Guardians#Injured List#Nba Draft Boston#Rbi#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
WKBN

Woman accused of dragging dog from car skips court

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- The woman charged in an animal charity case in Youngstown was a no show Tuesday morning in court.. Now a warrant has been issued for her arrest. Mechelle Kelly was indicted on June 16 on a felony count of cruelty to animals. Humane Agents say she dragged her dog Oreo down the […]
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WKBN

WKBN

35K+
Followers
19K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy