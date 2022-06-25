Arroyo has 3 RBIs in return, Red Sox beat Guardians 6-3
CLEVELAND (AP) — Christian Arroyo hit a two-run homer in the seventh and had three RBIs in his return from the COVID-19 injured list, powering the red-hot Boston Red Sox to a 6-3 victory over the Cleveland Guardians.
Arroyo’s go-ahead homer to left-center off Bryan Shaw (3-1) gave Boston a 4-2 lead, paving the way for its fifth straight win and moving it a season-high nine games over .500.Cleveland selects brother of Cavs star in NBA Draft
Boston carried a 6-2 advantage into the ninth, but closer Tanner Houck gave up an RBI single to rookie Steven Kwan before retiring Amed Rosario and José Ramírez back-to-back with the bases loaded.
